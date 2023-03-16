The UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team’s inspirational season came to an end Thursday night. The University of Mount Union (Ohio) overcame an 18-point first-half deficit and hit 13 of 16 free throws in the final five minutes to defeat the Warhawks 83-79 in a NCAA Division III semifinal game at Fort Wayne, Indiana. Mount Union plays Christopher Newport (Virginia) in the national championship game Saturday afternoon. The young Warhawks, playing in memory of their late teammate Derek Gray, finished the season 25-8. Whitewater came into the game riding an eight-game winning streak, including the last six on the road. But after an sensational start, the Warhawks couldn’t hold off the more experienced and physical Purple Raiders. “They’re older, and they’re damn physical guys,” UW-Whitewater coach Pat Miller said of the Purple Raiders. “We battled and played hard. I don’t think we wore out, but they just made plays and got the ball close in.” Mount Union started two graduate students, two seniors and a junior. That compared to the Warhawks starting two juniors, two sophomores and a freshman. The Warhawks jumped out to a 30-12 lead in the first 12 minutes of the game, but the advantage disappeared in the second half as the Purple Raiders outscored Whitewater 55-38. The Purple Raiders whittled the halftime deficit to 13 points, 41-28, and took a 59-58 lead on a layup by Collin Gurley with 7:55 left. “In these games, the momentum swings are just more intense,” Miller said. “I was happy we were up. We were playing well, but I knew they were a great team—they’ve won a lot of games.” Miller said the momentum switched in favor of Mount Union when the older and bigger Purple Raiders started putting their bodies on the Warhawks. “Late in the second half, they really imposed their physicality,” Miller said. “They really got into our cutters, even on the glass moving people around. I knew going in their physicality would be an issue if they were allowed to play that way. “We were taking it to them pretty good, but then they started to assert themselves.” The Warhawks were forced to foul late, and Mount Union’s senior guard Jeffery Mansfield made sure he had the ball in his possession when they did. Mansfield made just 2 of 13 shots from the field but converted 16 of 18 free throws to hold off the Warhawks. Mansfield finished with 20 points and eight rebounds. Junior guard Christian Parker led the Purple Raiders with 29 points and had 11 rebounds. Balanced scoring once again was the story for Whitewater. Freshman guard Miles Barnstable, sophomore forward Carter Capstran and junior forward Trevon Chislom each had 17 points. Sophomore guard Jameer Barker contributed 15 points, including three 3-pointers and led the team with four assists. The Purple Raiders shot only 35% from the field (29-81), including just 1 of 18 3-point attempts. But they made 24 of 31 free throws. The Warhawks shot 45% from both the field (27-60) and from 3-point range (9-20), but made just 16 of 28 free throws and committed 12 turnovers. “Their physicality and our poor free throw shooting were too much for us to overcome,” Miller said. But that didn’t take away from the season. “I’m really proud of them for what they accomplished,” Miller said. “They’ve really been an inspirational story. “What they’ve done in the last four weeks has been incredible. Being on the road four weekends in a row has been incredible, getting the wins against the programs we have has been an amazing run.” The Warhawks fell short of their goal of winning a national title for Gray, but with all the starters and top three reserves eligible to return next season, that will remain a realistic goal. “They’re already talking about next year,” Miller said. “With the nucleus we have coming back, there is no doubt in my mind they’ll be a better team next year.” MOUNT UNION 83, UW-WHITEWATER 79 Mount Union (83)—Hill 1-0-2, Gurley 7-0-15, Poole 5-1-11, Newsome 2-2-6, Parker 12-5-29, Mansfield 2-16-20, Poole 5-1-11. Totals 29-24-83. UW-Whitewater (79)—Capstran 7-2-17, M. Barnstable 5-5-17, D. Barnstable 3-0-8, Barker 5-2-15, Chislom 6-4-17, Lambert 1-3-5. Totals 27-16-79. Halftime—Wh 41-28. 3-point goals—MU 1 (Gurley), WW 9 (Barker 3, M. Barnstable 2, D. Barnstable 2, Capstran, Chislom). Rebounds—MU 50 (Poole 12), WW 39 (M. Barnstable, D. Barnstable, Capstran, Chislom, 6 each). Assists—MU 7 (Mansfield 4). WW 12 (Barker 4). Free throws missed—MU 7, WW 12. Total fouls—MU 23, WW 23. Fouled out—Parker, Capstran, Barker.
