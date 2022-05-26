WHITEWATER
The UW-Whitewater baseball team rules the campus this week.
Not only are the Warhawks playing host to the NCAA Division III Super Regional against UW-Stevens Point on Friday and Saturday, hardly any other students remain on campus.
With graduation ceremonies completed last week, the members of the baseball team don’t have much company.
That leaves baseball as the only thing the players have to worry about after taking care of some distractions last week—such as arranging living quarters.
“That has created some distractions, less this week than last week,” Warhawks coach John Vodenlich said. “Our students that were in residence halls had to move out.
“We worked through it. But it’s nice that our players don’t have to be worried about finals. They don’t have to worry about classes. But that’s why this time of year is kind of fun.”
Whitewater will play host to its Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference rival in a best-of-three Super Regional that begins at noon Friday with a game at Prucha Field at James B. Miller Stadium. Two games, if necessary, will be played Saturday, with the first set for 11 a.m.
Whitewater won three of the four regular-season games against Stevens Point en route to capturing the WIAC regular-season title.
But the Pointers won the WIAC Tournament after the Warhawks lost to Oshkosh and La Crosse in their first two tournament games.
Both teams received NCAA Division III tournament bids—the first time two WIAC teams earned NCAA bids in the same season.
Now, one of them will qualify for the eight-team NCAA Division III World Series, set for June 3-8 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
“I think we’re the two best teams among everyone that qualified,” Vodenlich said of the 16-team regional the teams were assigned to. “That was proven by both teams last weekend.”
Both the Warhawks and the Pointers took similar paths to this weekend’s Super Regional. Both were pushed to an elimination game in their double-elimination regionals last weekend.
The Pointers (38-8) beat Lawrence in their regional opener at Stevens Point 11-6 on Friday. Then they lost to North Central 8-2 on Saturday. Later Saturday, Stevens Point eliminated Coe 10-5.
On Sunday, the Pointers downed North Central twice—by scores of 27-3 (Point scored 14 runs in the ninth inning when North Central pitched position players) and 21-8 to advance to the Super Regional.
At Whitewater, the Warhawks defeated Milwaukee School of Engineering 10-6 on Friday. Whitewater then defeated Aurora 8-4 on Saturday to advance to the final. Aurora beat Whitewater 13-8 in Sunday’s first game, and in the elimination game that followed, the Warhawks prevailed, 12-8.
Vodenlich said the WIAC schedule, which includes back-to-back doubleheaders Saturdays and Sundays in the regular season, paid off for both teams.
“I really think one of the reasons both of us are here is what we do in our league,” Vodenlich said. “We play four-game series. That’s a lot of baseball in a short period of time.
“That is why we able to go to Game 4, and the same is true of Stevens Point.”
Now, the Warhawks and the Pointers go head to head in the type of series both teams have experienced before.
Vodenlich likes the change.
“I’m a big fan of series,” Vodenlich said. “I would even like to go a five-game series.”
The matchup also pits the top two WIAC teams. Vodenlich has seen several rivalries develop with his team since he took over as head coach in 2004.
“When I started this career, it was us against Oshkosh,” Vodenlich said. “Then it was us against Point. Then it became us against La Crosse. Now it’s us against Point again.
“Whether it’s pro or con for either program (this weekend), it’s yet to be told.”
Vodenlich will enjoy being host of the party again this weekend.
“I always felt playing at home is an advantage for us,” Vodenlich said. “If we would have had to go to Point, I think they would have had a slight advantage. Home territory is still an advantage in our game.”
If the Warhawks can take advantage of that Friday and Saturday, they will head to Cedar Rapids for an eight-team, double-elimination battle for the national championship.
If that happens, the Warhawks’ players won’t mind having to figure out a few more days’ worth of living arrangements.