WHITEWATER
The season ended last Saturday for UW-Whitewater’s football team.
The Warhawks lost to Mary Hardin-Baylor in an NCAA Division III semifinal game.
Nate Trewyn, however, has one game left to play. The senior and all-America center has been selected to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on January 19 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl is considered the premier postseason all-star game for any draft-eligible college football players.
Former NFL coaches Chuck Pagano and Mike Tice will be the head coaches for the Jan. 19 game.
The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Trewyn, who will graduate Saturday with a degree in Business Management, said playing in the NFL is no longer just a dream.
“Anyone that has ever played the game has thought about how great it would be to play in the NFL,” Trewyn said.
“I hope to at least get that chance.
“I’ve got a week out there to prove myself and let the coaches and NFL scouts see what kind of player I am.”
Trewyn’s impact at the Division III level was certainly felt this season. Tuesday he was named the NCAA Division III recipient of the 2018 Rimington Award, which annually recognizes the top centers at each level of college football.
He is the second Warhawk to earn the award and first since Brent Allen, the team’s current offensive line coach who claimed the honor in 2007.
An all-America scholar-athlete, as well, Trewyn helped UW-Whitewater win the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title this past season and reach the semifinals of the NCAA Division III Championship for the 11th time in the last 14 years.
Trewyn, a Milton High graduate, said last Saturday’s loss still stings but he doesn’t believe it will overshadow what the Warhawks accomplished this season.
“For the next couple of years, I’ll probably only think about the 31-14 loss,” Trewyn said. “But 10 to 15 years from now, I’ll probably be telling my kids or my family what a great year we had, and how we went 13-1 and won the conference title.”
He also hopes to tell them about a certain bowl game he played in, and how it led to the NFL becoming a reality and not just a dream.
