WHITEWATER

UW-Whitewater coach Kevin Bullis may have needed a sanity check in the fourth quarter of his team’s Homecoming game with UW-Platteville.

Whitewater had outgained Platteville by nearly 300 yards but also made a series of costly errors that left the game in doubt.

Fortunately for Bullis, Jarrod Ware’s 10-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter broke a 14-14 tie and helped No. 3 Whitewater squeak past No. 19 Platteville 21-14 in a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game riddled with statistical anomalies.

Whitewater owned a 513-237 total-yard advantage and had three runners eclipse the 100-yard mark but lost two fumbles and missed two field goals to help keep 12,402 fans on the edge of their seats until the end.

“The reason for being tied is when you put the ball on the ground it’s that simple,” Bullis said.

“You can’t put the ball on the ground and can’t miss field goals. I feel like we like we can get that corrected, but we haven’t gotten it corrected and there has to be a greater sense of urgency to get that fixed.”

Whitewater showed a sense of urgency on a classic smash-mouth, nine-play, 80-yard go-ahead scoring drive capped by Ware’s 10-yard run with 11 minutes to play.

“I don’t like those situations where we feel down on ourselves,” said Ware, who had 16 carries for 101 yards. “But as coach Bullis says we just got to go back to our basics and go back to the foundation that we set forward.”

The Warhawk defense stuck to the basics in the fourth quarter, keeping Platteville out of scoring range on its final three drives.

“(Defensive line) Coach (Ryan) Cortez always to treat every play every play like its zero and zero,” Whitewater defensive tackle Niko Lemke said. “It just comes to our defensive line and the sharks pinning their ears back and just kept on going.”

Whitewater was seemingly in control for the start, grabbing a 7-0 lead on Ronny Ponick’s 2-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter.

Junior quarterback Zach Oles then led an 11-play, 97-yard drive, capped by his 9-yard touchdown slant pass to Zach Ringelberg to make it 14-0 Whitewater in the second quarter.

Oles led the Warhawks in rushing with 14 carries for 114 yards, while throwing for 137 passing yards.

“Zach is very good with the zone read,” Bullis said. “He made some people miss today and it’s not like he is just a bull that runs over people.”

Platteville quarterback Colin Schuetz caught the Warhawk defense on its heels with a 69-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Wyatt Thompson to cut it 14-7.

“Platteville lulls you to sleep with the short passes and then they take their shots,” Bullis said. “I told coach (Rob) Ericksen to make them earn it in the second half and no big plays.”

Platteville’s defense made a pair of big plays in the third quarter with two fumble recoveries, including recovering an Alex Peete fumble at the Platteville 10.

The Pioneers then unleashed a 90-yard scoring drive that culminated in Schuetz’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Donald Allender to tie it at 14 late in the third.

But Platteville was unable to score again, as the Warhawks turned things up in the fourth quarter to come away with the hard-fought victory.

Whitewater will travel to UW-Stevens Point next Saturday.

WHITEWATER 21, PLATTEVILLE 14

Platteville 0 7 7 0—14

Whitewater 7 7 0 7—21

Scoring: WW—Ronny Ponick 2 run (Wojciech Gasienica kick). WW—Josh Ringelberg 9 pass from Zach Oles (Gasienica kick). P—Wyatt Thompson 69 pass from Colin Schuetz (Andrew Schweigert kick). P—Donald Allender 18 pass from Schuetz (Schweigert kick). WW—Jarrod Ware 10 run (Gasienica kick).

Statistics: First downs—P 12, WW 29. Rushing—P 18-19, WW 65-376. Passing yards—P 218, WW 137. Passes—P 39-19-0, WW 19-8-0. Fumbles—P 1-0, WW 2-2. Penalties—P 2-25, WW 5-43.