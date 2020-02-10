Carlos Campos has benefited from attending Lakeland College.
The Muskies senior out of Janesville Parker is going to graduate this spring with a major in graphic arts.
“I’ve always liked art, which I got from my mom,” Campos said in a video produced by the school as part of its Muskie Spotlight honor on Wednesday. “I would ideally like to work with a sports team, (developing) graphics for individual players as well as teams, advertising, things like that.
“I’m just working on my skills for whatever opportunity comes my way.”
The same can be said about his basketball skills.
Lakeland College provided Campos the opportunity to continue his basketball career after graduating from Parker.
“This has been a blessing to be able to continue to play basketball,” Campos said.
Campos was listed at 6-foot, 160 pounds during his senior season at Parker. At that time, he was used to being one of, if not the smallest player on the court.
“I was very undersized,” he said. “I was skinny. My game was developed from the outside in. I couldn’t get to the basket much.”
He developed his game by playing with his cousins and brothers. He now is 6-2 and 170 pounds and is a scoring threat both inside and outside.
After playing in just four games as a freshman, he has been a regular contributor ever since.
He averaged 15.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2 assists as a sophomore; 14.6 points, three rebounds and 1.5 assists as a junior; and is averaging 12.8 points and three rebounds this season.
Campos always has been a deadly free-throw shooter and has made 50 of 58 (86.2%) this season.
He enters Wednesday’s Northern Athletic Collegiate Conference game at Aurora (Illinois) College with 866 career points.
He scored eight points, grabbed five rebounds and had three assists in Saturday’s 78-73 victory over Concordia (Wisconsin). The win put the Muskies at 11-10 overall and 9-7 in the NACC.
In addition, Campos was named the NACC Scholar-Athlete after his junior season.
There is one other benefit Lakeland College has provided Campos. He is engaged to Amanda Majewski, who is a senior on the Muskies women’s basketball team.
The wedding is scheduled for the summer of 2021.
Rutkowski finishing Ripon College careerEvansville High graduate Kyle Rutkowski is having a successful senior season at Ripon College.
The 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward has been a constant on the floor since joining the Red Hawks program. He has played in all 97 games in his career, including 70 as a starter over the past thee seasons.
He has been the team’s leading rebounder the past three seasons. Rutkowski, who set the Evansville High rebounding record, has 611 career rebounds at Ripon.
His 7.9 rebounds- per-game average is third best in the Midwest Conference.
The Red Hawks are 10-4 in the conference, which is good for second place behind 13-1 St. Norbert. Ripon is 14-7 overall.
Schoenbeck playing at UW-Parkside
Walworth Big Foot graduate Courtney Schoenbeck began her collegiate career at South Dakota but transferred to UW-Parkside this season after playing in 11 games her freshman season.
The two-time all-Rock Valley first-team selection is averaging 17 minutes of playing time with the Rangers this season.
Schoenbeck is averaging 4.5 points, two rebounds and an assist for Parkside, which is 13-10 overall and 10-5 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.