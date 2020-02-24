Basketball, especially at the higher levels, can lead to a nomadic lifestyle.
As a coach, Chad Boudreau started at Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa, then moved to UW-Milwaukee under head coach Rob Jeter.
When Jeter and the staff were unexpectedly fired in a controversial move in March 2016, Boudreau joined Pat Miller’s staff at UW-Whitewater before the 2016-2017 season.
After one season at UW-Whitewater—where his wife, Stacy, has compiled a 412-111 record in 14 seasons as the Warhawks volleyball coach—he took the head coaching job at Highland Community College in Freeport, Illinois.
Adam Anhold is a 2017 graduate of Janesville Craig High School.
Anhold was recruited by Bemidji State out of high school after he averaged 14 points and eight rebounds per game as a senior. After one semester at the Minnesota NCAA Division II school, he decided to transfer.
Last season, he played at Madison College, a Division III two-year school. He averaged 18.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per game.
He was named the Region IV Division III player of the year at the junior college level.
Anhold was more than ready to advance. And guess where he landed?
With Boudreau at Highland.
“He is well-traveled,” Boudreau said of Anhold, who UW-Milwaukee pursued when Jeter and Boudreau were there. “Janesville hasn’t had an honest college basketball player. It just hasn’t for the size of the town and having good sports teams.
“But Adam has been really good for me.”
Anhold, who is 6-foot-8 and 245 pounds, has started 23 of the 29 games. He is averaging 11.2 points while shooting 54.5% from the field.
He has averaged 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, while blocking 21 shots.
“I was in that Rob Jeter circle, which is a Bo Ryan circle, so we like guys that multi-skilled,” Boudreau said. “He can play multi positions. He is a really good athlete. He can guard. He can move his feet.
“But what he’s gotten better at is he’s stronger and more patient,” Boudreau said. “He does a good job of staying balanced in the post. He can go to either hand.”
Jay Hines, a forward from Three Rivers College (Missouri) found that out in a November game against Highland.
“Anhold seals the man behind him really, really well,” Hines said. “When you get behind, it is almost a guaranteed basket for him.”
The Cougars are 10-0 in the Arrowhead Conference and 23-6 overall, including a 16-1 record in their last 17 games. Anhold has been a major contributor.
“He’s really worked on his game, both inside and out,” Boudreau said. “The work he has put in is shown in his recruitment.”
Yes, Anhold will be on the move again before next season. Highland is a two-year community college, which means Anhold is a “senior.”
His next stop is unknown.
“He has quite a bit of Division I interest,” Boudreau said. “He’ll probably end up at a Division I school. He has a lot going on.”
Boudreau has seen several of his players step up and be successful on the Division I level.
JayQuan McCloud, who leads UW-Green Bay in scoring, played for Boudreau two seasons ago. Shareef Smith, a Madison Memorial High grad, transferred to Eastern Illinois last season and is a starting guard this season. Rod Johnson, a Sun Prairie High graduate and the older brother of Jalen Johnson, played for Boudreau two seasons ago and is now a starting forward at Chattanooga (Tennessee).
Anhold could be the next Highland product to join the list.
“All that stuff will pick up later in March,” Boudreau said. “What a lot of schools wait on is when their season gets over. He’ll do official visits, and then we’ll sit down with his family and sort things out.”
The Boudreaus live in Whitewater, and Chad teaches classes at UW-Whitewater at Rock County in Janesville. He makes the 100-plus-mile round trip to Freeport each day.
He takes his Wisconsin ties across the state line.
“I try to hold down the Wisconsin kids,” Boudreau said. “We have kids from Madison, Milwaukee on the team. Besides Chicago, we’re the closest Division I junior college to the state.
“So a lot of these kids leave the state,” Boudreau said. “We try to keep them as close as possible.”
But then, as Boudreau knows, they leave. For Anhold, the goal is a move to an NCAA Division I school.
