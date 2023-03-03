CLEVELAND — If there is a “freshman wall”, UW-Whitewater guard Miles Barnstable continues on the path around it.

Barnstable hit nine of 13 field-goal attempts—including both his 3-point shots—and six of seven free throws to score 26 points and lead to Warhawks to a 90-83 victory over Wabash (Indiana) College in a first-round NCAA Division III men’s basketball game Friday afternoon.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you