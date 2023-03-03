CLEVELAND — If there is a “freshman wall”, UW-Whitewater guard Miles Barnstable continues on the path around it.
Barnstable hit nine of 13 field-goal attempts—including both his 3-point shots—and six of seven free throws to score 26 points and lead to Warhawks to a 90-83 victory over Wabash (Indiana) College in a first-round NCAA Division III men’s basketball game Friday afternoon.
The Warhawks (22-7) will play host team Case Western Reserve University (22-3) in a second-round game at 5:20 p.m. Saturday night. The winner advances to the NCAA Division III sectional round.
Barnstable, who earned the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Player of the Year honor earlier in the week, had to overcome two early fouls Friday that put him on the bench without a point in the first half.
The 6-foot-2 freshman guard came out firing in the second half, scoring all 26 of his points.
UW-Whitewater head coach Pat Miller said his entire team did not fire in the first half, during which the Little Giants built a 28-20 lead and a 33-30 halftime advantage.
“We didn’t play well in general in the first half,” Miller said. “Just a lot of quick shots and played a little tight. Wabash, to their credit, was really physical. They did a good job taking away our post touches.”
Then the Warhawks’ freshman guard led the 60-point offensive charge in the second half.
“Miles came out in the second half and got going. He went to the basket and hit a couple of 3s. He just took over the game at that point.”
The Warhawks outscored the Little Giants 60-50 in the second half. The teams combined to go 37 of 45 from the line in the final 20 minutes.
The Warhawks opened an 82-72 lead with four minutes left, but Wabash scored six straight points to close within four.
Warhawks guard Jameer Barker then drove down the baseline and put in a reverse layup, and after a defensive stop, hit one of two free throws to put the Warhawks back in control.
Junior forward Trevon Chislom contributed 16 points, Barker finished with 15 and Elijah Lambert added 10 before fouling out.
Delvin Barnstable scored nine points and led the team with 13 rebounds.
“We told our guys we had to go inside and attack them,” Miller said. “We did a much better job of that in the second half.”
Now it’s on to tonight’ second-round game against the Spartans, who defeated Arcadia (Pennsylvania) University 82-76 in Friday night’s second game.
Miller, his staff and the team watched that game and know they will have to cut down on some of the mistakes made Friday.
“Every round, your margin of error gets less,” Miller said.