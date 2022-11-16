WHITEWATER—With a starting lineup of two juniors, two sophomores and a freshman, UW-Whitewater men’s basketball coach Pat Miller figured there would be ups and downs this season.
He watched it unfold in one game Wednesday night.
Visiting Hope (Michigan) College found its shooting touch in the locker room at halftime and used it to down the Warhawks 72-68 in a men’s nonconference basketball Wednesday night at Kachel Gymnasium.
The Flying Dutch shot just 26% from the field, including just 1 of 12 3-point attempts, and trailed at halftime 41-30.
Then it was the Warhawks’ turn to go cold, and Hope erased that 11-point deficit in the first 6:22 of the second half.
“We played well in the first half, and how you come out in the second half is important,” Miller said. “We just didn’t come out with any focus or physicality.
“We had a number of bad possessions in a row, which they capitalized on, and allowed them to get right back in the game.”
Hope started the second half with a 22-8 run that put it ahead 54-51. Drew Fisher’s jumper put Whitewater on top 56-54 at the 9:40 mark, but the Flying Dutch went on a 5-0 run to regain the lead for good.
Elijah Lambert’s 3-point play tied the score at 61, but a 9-1 Hope run put the Flying Dutch ahead 70-62.
Carter Capstran, who is just coming back from a spiral fracture of his tibia, led the Warhawks with 22 points. Junior forward Trevor Chislom had 15, and Lambert finished with 14.
Whitewater shot just 32% in the second half (9-28) and 50% from the line (7-14). The Flying Dutch were 13 of 20 from the field and 13 of 15 from the line in the second 20 minutes.
Freshman guard Miles Barnstable, who had averaged 25.9 points in the Warhawks’ first three wins, was held to three points on 1-of-7 shooting.
Miller credited the defense with limiting Barnstable.
“I would give credit to their defender,” Miller said. “He’s a great defender. He’s long and athletic, and Miles just didn’t have an answer for him.
“It’s all about the learning process.”
And that will lead to games like this.
“They’re a good team,” Miller said of Hope. “What I’m pleased with is our schedule has been really difficult, and we’ve played well and competed in every game.
“We talked a lot about this game and said it would be a 40-minute game,” he said. “We probably played 30.”
The Warhawks have another home nonconference game against North Central (Illinois) at 5 p.m. Saturday.
H
OPE 72, UW-WHITEWATER 68
Hope (72)—Quillan 5-7-18; Thomas 5-4-14; Wiegerink 5-3-14; Dykhouse, 1-8-10; Wourman 2-1-5; Swinehart 2-1-5; McKenzie 1-0-2; Mims 1-0-2. Totals: 22-24-72.
UW-Whitewater (68)—Capstran 8-5-22; Chislom 5-3-15; D. Barnstable 4-0-9; M. Barnstable 1-1-3; Barker 0-1-1; Lambert 3-8-14; Fisher 1-2-4. Totals: 22-20-68.
Hope 30 42—72
Whitewater 41 27—68
3-point goals—H 4 (Quillan, Wiegerink, Wourman, Swinehart), W 4 (Capstran, Chislom 2, D. Barnstable). Free throws missed—H 5, W 9. Rebounds—H 39 (Thomas 9), W 34 (Capstran, Fisher, 8 each). Assists—H 9 (Dykhouse 3), W 8 (Lambert 3). Total fouls—H 24, W 18.