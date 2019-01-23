Melvin Brown Jr. put on a record-setting performance Wednesday night.

The senior forward scored a school-record 47 points to lead UW-Whitewater’s men’s basketball team to an 88-80 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference win over UW-Platteville.

Brown Jr. was 18-of-26 shooting, including 4-of-4 from 3-point range, and 7-of-9 from the free-throw line. He added 12 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

Scotty Tyler held the previous school record of 45 points against Ripon College on Dec. 21, 2016, at Kachel Gymnasium.

Senior guard Andre Brown recorded 10 points and three rebounds, and senior guard David Sachs registered eight points, five rebounds and two assists. Whitewater shot 52.6 percent from the floor and 21-of-29 (72.4 percent) from the free-throw line as a team.

Whitewater took a seven-point lead seven minutes into the second half following a 9-0 run that included a 3-pointer by senior guard Dalton Menke.

Whitewater (14-4, 3-4) hosts UW-La Crosse on Saturday.

WHITEWATER 88, PLATTEVILLE 80

Whitewater (88)—Brown Jr. 18-7-47; A. Brown 2-6-10; Sachs 1-6-8; Bressler 2-2-6; Menke 2-0-6; Brahm 2-0-5; Pfeifer 2-0-4; Jensen 1-0-2. Totals: 30-21-88

Platteville (80)—Voelker 7-4-22; Duax 6-4-18; Tuma 5-0-13; Shields 4-2-11; McCann 2-2-6; Stovall 2-1-5; Gerds 2-1-5. Totals: 28-14-80

UW-Whitewater 40 48—88

UW-Platteville 40 40—80

Three-point goals—Whitewater 7 (Brown Jr. 4, Menke 2, Brahm), Platteville 10 (Voelker 4, Tuma 3, Duax 2, Shields). Free throws missed—Whitewater 8, Platteville 5. Total fouls—Whitewater 17, Platteville 27