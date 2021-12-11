WHITEWATER
There was no flipping of the light switch at halftime on Saturday.
No first-quarter domination. No passing frenzy, no rushing onslaught, no turnover party.
Nope. On this day, unlike any other this season, the UW-Whitewater football team found itself outplayed by an opponent in every department and from start to finish.
Mary Hardin-Baylor, a frequent NCAA Division III playoff flyer for many years, traveled to Perkins Stadium and handed a 24-7 hurting to the Warhawks in a national semifinal.
There was no doubt about it.
The second-ranked Crusaders (14-0) advanced to Friday evening’s Stagg Bowl in Canton, Ohio, against top-ranked North Central (14-0), the 2019 champion (there was no Division III football last season).
“We weren’t consistently able to put drives together like we had all season,” said Warhawks coach Kevin Bullis, whose third-ranked team finished 13-1. “In all three phases, they were able to beat us.”
That was plain talk and honest talk. For most of Saturday’s game, there was simply nothing Whitewater could do.
*** The Mary Hardin-Baylor defense denied every possible inch to Whitewater senior running back Alex Peete, holding him to 43 yards on 20 carries, with no run longer than eight yards. Peete entered the game with 11 touchdowns in Whitewater’s first three playoff games.
“They’d be in the back side, in the gaps, stopping everything,” said Peete, who finished the season with 1,446 yards rushing.
“Our defensive line focused on stopping the run,” said Crusaders senior linebacker Akeem Jackson, who totaled 11 tackles and forced a fumble after a Tyler Holte reception that iced the victory.
*** The Crusaders’ defense did a good job chasing Whitewater quarterback Max Meylor into troublesome situations, but the worst thing for Meylor was the way the Crusaders’ athletic defensive backs stuck to Whitewater’s highly regarded receiving corps. Six times, Meylor had to scramble with the ball simply because there was nobody open to receive a pass. He also threw his third interception of the season.
“Our secondary is an outstanding group of guys,” Mary Hardin-Baylor coach Pete Fredenburg said. “All of those guys have been playing a long time.”
*** Kyle King was a force at quarterback, completing 19 of 28 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns. But the true revelation for Mary Hardin-Baylor was the play of 6-foot-6, 240-pound receiver Brandon Jordan, who caught 11 passes on 14 targets for 164 yards and a pair of 9-yard touchdowns, both in the second quarter.
Jordan caught balls while diving, turning around to the back shoulder—and one with a Whitewater defender draped over him, holding on with both arms.
“That’s probably the best football I’ve played—which it’s supposed to be, because it’s the playoffs,” King said.
And of Jordan, the quarterback said: “We call him ‘Bail-Out Brandon’ because he gets us out of so much trouble. You can put it up in the air, on his back shoulder, and he can use his body to get it.”
“Their ability to be able to throw the ball on us was a big thing,” Bullis said.
The Warhawks took advantage of field position in the first quarter, as Mary Hardin-Baylor’s first three drives started at the 11-yard line, the 18 and the 15. Two minutes into the second, though, the Crusaders closed a 14-play, 82-yard drive with Jordan’s first score, and added one on a six-play, 65-yard drive with 9 minutes, 46 seconds before halftime.
Anthony Avila made it 17-0 on a 44-yard field goal with 6:01 left in the half—and Whitewater answered with its best drive of the day.
Meylor completed four passes to Holte for 57 yards, including a needle-threading, 9-yard TD throw over the middle with 1:14 before halftime.
Holte caught two other passes to total 91 yards, but Whitewater’s top receiver was Peete, who caught eight short passes for 38 yards. Leading receiver Ryan Wisniewski had only one catch, for 14 yards.
Mary Hardin-Baylor added insurance midway through the third quarter when second quarterback Kenneth Cormier Jr. ran it in from one yard out to close an 11-play, 76-yard drive.
The Warhawks’ roster has only 12 seniors—but each was a starter who earned some level of all-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference postseason honors.
After this group of seniors had to endure a 2019 season that had no games—only practices, practices and more practices—Bullis felt the need to salute them after the loss.
“The beautiful part of what they do (is) they teach guys to bust their tails every day, and they have fun doing it,” the coach said. “The legacy they’re leaving is considerable.
“I’m not going to walk around with my head down because I am freaking proud of these guys and what they have done the past two years. They have never taken anything for granted.”
MARY HARDIN-BAYLOR 24,
UW-WHITEWATER 7
Mary Hardin-Baylor;0;17;7;0;—;24
UW-Whitewater;0;7;0;0;—;7
Second Quarter
MHB—Brandon Jordan 9 pass from Kyle King (Anthony Avila kick), 13:00.
MHB—Jordan 9 pass from King (Avila kick), 9:46.
MHB—Avila 44 field goal, 6:01.
W—Tyler Holte 9 pass from Max Meylor (Matt Maldonado kick), 1:01.
Third Quarter
MHB—Kenneth Cormier Jr. 1 run (Avila kick), 6:31.
Team Statistics
First downs—MHB 3-13-1-17; W 2-12-1-15. Rushes-yards—MHB 35-69; W 30-64. Passing yards—MHB 309; W 207. Passes—MHB 22-33-0; W 23-32-1. Fumbles-lost—MHB 1-0; W 1-1. Penalties-yards—MHB 2-10; W 2-14. Punts-avg.—MHB 4-27.0; W 5-36.4. Time of possession—MHB 30:40; W 29:20. Third-down conversions—MHB 9-17; W 5-15. Fourth-down conversions—MHB 1-1; W 1-2. Missed field goals—MHB 0; W 1.
Individual Leaders
Rushing—MHB: Aphonso Thomas 26-79; W: Alex Peete 20-43, Max Meylor 10-21.
Passing—MHB: Kyle King 19-28-0 248, Kenneth Cormier Jr. 3-5-0-61; W: Max Meylor 22-32-1-207.
Receiving—MHB: Brandon Jordan 11-164, K.J. Miller 7-49, Aaron Sims 1-40, Brenton Martin 1-34; W: Alex Peete 8-38, Tyler Holte 6-91, Derek Kumerow 3-30.
Tackles—MHB: Akeem Jackson 11, Keith Gipson 9; W: Mark McGrath 10, Shane McGrail 9.