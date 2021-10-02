WHITEWATER
There’s one lesson a lot of good football players—and a few good football teams—don’t learn until it bites them in the tailback.
That lesson: It takes a lot of little things to build a program that achieves big things.
It sure seems UW-Whitewater coach Kevin Bullis has taught that lesson to the Warhawks’ leaders. Because it was a bunch of well-done little things that added up to the Warhawks’ 37-6 victory over UW-Stout on Saturday at Perkins Stadium.
“Coach Bullis harps on us about the little things,” Whitewater junior linebacker Shane McGrail said. “Things like everyone doing their job and making sure we’re all on the same page.”
UW-Stout (3-1 overall, 1-1 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) outgained the Warhawks 420 yards to 358, and had a slightly better overall time of possession.
But from the third minute of the game on, the nationally third-ranked Warhawks (4-0, 1-0) were in charge of the scoreboard. It took a 64-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, against second- and third-string defenders, to give Stout its only points.
Why? Because the vast majority of the little things went in Whitewater’s favor—straight from the start.
Stout’s first three plays resulted in four yards lost, and then Blue Devils punter Jack Meyer fumbled the punt snap. Whitewater junior Jaylon Edmonson recovered at the Stout 3-yard line, and senior running back Alex Peete scored on the next play for the first of his two short-yardage touchdowns.
“A football game is a series of errors on both sides. A constant state of error,” Bullis said. “What counts is who’s going to take advantage of the (other team’s) errors.”
On this day, that team was Whitewater. The fumbled punt snap was not the only little thing that went the Warhawks’ way:
• Meyer had a particularly tough day, missing two makeable field-goal attempts in the first half—and the extra-point kick after Stout’s touchdown. He did boom a 70-yard punt that didn’t affect the scoring.
• While the fumbled punt snap wound up as the game’s only turnover, the Blue Devils lost the ball four times on downs, making good on only two of six fourth-down conversion attempts (plus only six of 18 third-down tries) and had the first-half clock run out after driving to the Whitewater 14-yard line.
In the third quarter, a fourth-and-5 play from the Whitewater 5 went the Warhawks’ way when Thomas Wojnowski dived from seemingly out of nowhere to bat away a pass to Parker Fossum in the right corner of the end zone. And early in the fourth, McGrail hurried Stout junior quarterback Sean Borgerding into an incompletion on a fourth-and-6 play from the Whitewater 30.
As a result, it didn’t matter all that much that Borgerding completed 28 of 44 passes for 343 yards. What mattered were those four denied fourth-down conversion attempts—and the way the Warhawks held Stout to 50 yards rushing, about a quarter of their average of 196.5 yards per game.
“Coming in, we thought it’d be a victory if we held them to 120 yards (rushing),” Bullis said. “To hold them to 50, that’s more than we could have asked for.”
“The coaches gave us an easy game plan,” said McGrail, who led the defense with nine tackles. “We had a lot of quarterback blitzes, and they had us (linebackers) up on the line to contain the edge.”
Meanwhile, Whitewater’s marquee offensive players delivered time and again. At the top of the list was senior quarterback Max Meylor, who completed 14 of 17 passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns—two caught by senior receiver Ryan Wisniewski and one caught at the goal line by sophomore receiver Sam DeLany on a gorgeous throw from Meylor that made it 20-0 with 4 minutes, 51 seconds before halftime.
As Delany dragged along the goal line with defenders rapidly closing in from both sides, Meylor threaded the needle with a fastball low in the strike zone.
“I thought they were in a different coverage (but after spotting Delany) I saw there was a small window,” Meylor said. “I kept it low so the defensive backs couldn’t get an arm out and knock it away.”
“That was beautiful. His timing is just awesome,” Bullis said of Meylor, who has completed 59 of 83 passes (71.1 percent) this season for 916 yards and 12 touchdowns, with no interceptions. “To be able to thread that needle … (shows) his comfort level is awesome. The game has slowed down for him.”
Peete’s second touchdown capped the opening drive of the third quarter, which saw the Warhawks run eight times in a 10-play, 75-yard march. He finished with 69 yards on 18 carries.
Wisniewski caught a 28-yard scoring pass from Meylor after badly beating Stout cornerback Nick Arguedos on a post pattern early in the second quarter. In the fourth, Wisniewski took a pass and dived over the goal line for a 14-yard score.
“On both those touchdown plays … we got the play we liked and the coverage we liked,” Wisniewski said. “The little things help—especially when you’ve got a great defense to back you up.”
UW-WHITEWATER 37,
UW-STOUT 6
UW-Stout;0;0;0;6;—;6
UW-Whitewater;7;13;7;10;—;37
SCORING PLAYS
W—Alex Peete 3 run (Kacper Luca kick). W—Ryan Wisniewski 28 pass from Max Meylor (kick blocked). W—Sam Delany 23 pass from Meylor (Matt Maldonado kick). W—Peete 1 run (Maldonado kick). W—Wisniewski 14 pass from Meylor (Maldonado kick). W—Maldonado 39 field goal. S—Patrick Corcoran 64 pass from Sean Borgerding (kick failed).
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs—S 16; W 20. Rushes-yards—S 22-50; W 39-165. Passing yards—S 370; W 193. Passes—S 49-31-0; W 17-14-0. Punts-avg.—S 4-46.3; W 5-39.4. Fumbles-lost—S 0-0; W 0-0. Penalties-yards—S 2-25; W 1-15.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing—S: Rayshawn Graham 13-40; W: Alex Peete 18-70. Passing—S: Sean Borgerding 44-28-0-343; W: Max Meylor 17-14-0-193. Receiving—S: Patrick Corcoran 4-95; Rayshawn Graham 3-89; Arthur Cox 9-76; Levy Hamer 6-41; W: Ryan Wisniewski 3-68; Derek Kumerow 4-38; Sam DeLany 2-37. Tackles—S: Cannon Griner 12; W: Shane McGrail 9; Egan Hein 8.