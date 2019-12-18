WHITEWATER

Perkins Stadium is the exam room where learning is tested for the UW-Whitewater football team.

Fifth-year head coach Kevin Bullis has worked hard to cultivate the best “learning environment” possible for his team.

That’s not abnormal in athletics, but the emphasis the Whitewater coaching staff has put on teaching has developed a team with boundless versatility. For example, see the ways the defensive linemen and safeties align pre-snap, as well as the way the offense utilizes its receivers and quarterbacks.

The willingness to adapt and put players in different positions to succeed has put UW-Whitewater back in the Stagg Bowl for the first time in five years.

The Warhawks were outscored by a combined 47 points in their previous two NCAA Division III semifinal appearances during Bullis’ tenure as head coach. Bullis won in the semifinal this season despite seemingly having a more talented and explosive team in 2018.

Much of that success is part of a maturation process within the coaching staff that was remade five years ago after Lance Leipold left the Warhawks to go to NCAA Division I University at Buffalo.

Bullis came to UW-Whitewater as an assistant ahead of the 2008 season.

“I’m realistic and know how special it was when Lance was here,” Bullis said. “It was crazy what we were able to do.”

In Leipold’s first five years on campus, the Warhawks won four national championships and had three 15-0 seasons. Bullis has built a 57-8 record through five years. Leipold’s eight-year run closed with a 109-6 record.

But now the Warhawks are back and will be looking to add a seventh Stagg Bowl title when they play against North Central (Illinois) on Friday at 7 p.m. in Shenandoah, Texas.

To have this opportunity, the UW-Whitewater coaching staff at its core has former Warhawks Jace Rindahl and Brent Allen, who each won Stagg Bowls as players at Whitewater.

Perhaps the best gem in the coaching staff is defensive coordinator and associate head coach Rob Erickson, who has successfully blended the schemes from his roots with the traditions at UW-Whitewater. Erickson was a four-year starter at UW-Platteville and held positions as an assistant at UW-Platteville, UW-Stevens Point and Aurora (Ill.) before settling back in again for seven years at UW-Platteville.

During those seasons, he primarily preferred running a 3-4 defensive scheme. The tradition at UW-Whitewater is to use a 4-3 scheme. The Warhawks would use a three-man front on occasion in Erickson’s time as a defensive coordinator, but this season is the first time they’ve expanded their use of the scheme.

“The challenge was more whether it was something we could develop and fit into our system,” Erickson said. “We didn’t want to do anything that changed things a lot. We knew we were going to keep things basic and simple so the kids could still play fast.”

In 2018, Erickson coordinated one of the best defenses in the nation. They played a physical, simple brand of defense that stayed true to the principle of not giving up the deep ball. The defense dominated average and above-average teams.

In 2019, the defense is built to be flexible with the way defensive backs and defensive tackles aligned. Some of the standard pieces of the 4-3 defensive playbook were removed in exchange for schemes that put more impactful athletes on the field to counter upper-echelon Division III talent.

“I think we’re completely different last year to this year (on defense),” senior captain Jacob Erbs said. “I don’t know exactly how to paint the picture of how we’re different.

“There obviously are some things schematically that are different than last year.”

Part of that is the intensity and personality of the two leaders on the defensive side of the ball in 2018. Bryce Leszczynski and Harry Henschler both were laser-focused, hard-nosed defensive forces as seniors last year.

This year, the team has a different swagger. It feels more athletic, flexible and fast. The discipline and attention to detail are still there, which is a testament to Bullis and the environment of learning.

“He’s done a phenomenal job,” Erickson said. “He gets us on point with what the theme of the week is and what the theme of the season should be. The biggest thing is that you are what you emphasize. He emphasizes physicality, discipline and if you do that, you’ll play fast.”

While it might not fit into the exact structures that won six titles in eight years, it doesn’t have to as long as players are learning.

“Understanding the game and understanding how to utilize personnel are things I’ve personally improved on,” Rindahl said. “Being more comfortable branching out of what I knew as a player and as a younger coach has been a change for me. I think those are some areas I’ve improved.”

And that’s because the culture of learning isn’t limited to the athletes.

“If you look at everybody on the staff, we’ve all grown together,” Allen said. “Everyone on the staff has found a way to get a little bit better every year. But at the end of the day, you have to give a lot of credit to the kids. This isn’t possible if they aren’t putting in the work and they do. They’re the ones that make this special.”