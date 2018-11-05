WHITEWATER
Hozai Ceballos says life is good right now.
His Janesville-based family is doing well. He’s enjoying his studies during his junior year at UW-Whitewater. And he’s the leading goal-scorer on the Warhawks men’s soccer team.
You’ll have to forgive Ceballos, however, if he feels a little more stressed this morning.
He and his UW-Whitewater teammates finished off a 13-5-1 regular season with a 3-0 victory over UW-Platteville on Halloween. But without a conference, the Warhawks have been left to wonder if they’ll be a part of the NCAA Division III Tournament. They’ll find out if they make the field today.
“Hopefully this is not the last practice,” said Ceballos, a Janesville Craig High graduate, after he walked off the practice field Friday. “It could go either way at this point. There’s so many other teams in the country right now that have guaranteed spots because of their conference.
“We’re not in a conference, so we’ve had to battle. It’s a little nerve-racking.”
The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference no longer has enough men’s soccer teams to have a conference in that sport.
There is one spot in the NCAA Tournament field reserved for independent teams. It is believed that spot will go to Platteville based on regional rankings, even though the Warhawks just beat the Pioneers head-to-head.
So the Warhawks’ hopes may hinge solely on receiving an at-large bid.
Ceballos and his teammates believe they put together a pretty solid resume. The Warhawks won six straight games to close out their regular season and went 9-1 in their final 10 outings.
“We’re definitely confident, if we can just get that bid,” Ceballos said. “We’ve got 10 wins in our last 12 games.”
Ceballos has flourished thanks to budding confidence in his third year at Whitewater.
He had three goals and four assists in 37 matches (10 starts) in his first two seasons with the Warhawks.
In 12 matches this year (nine starts), he boasts a team-high 11 goals and three assists. He had a hat trick to open his season and has two two-goal matches in his last three games—including two goals and an assist in that victory over Platteville.
“I think players are looking more for me up top,” said Ceballos, who also kicked for Craig’s football team and competed in track and field in high school. “I’m just trying to do as much work as I can and give it 100 percent for some of these seniors.
“My last four goals have been headers. That’s been something different for me, because usually I use my speed to get around defenders. Now it’s good corner kicks coming in and jumping over defenders to get my head on the ball.”
Ceballos is not the only Craig grad on the UW-W roster. He’s joined by Yoshi Fukushima, a midfielder who has five goals in 36 career matches.
Ceballos said the team has particularly come together during its six-game win streak. That stretch includes a 4-3 victory over Loras when the Warhawks came from behind to win despite being down to 10 players due to a red card.
“We were down two goals and a player and wound up coming back and winning,” said Ceballos, a physical education major focusing on human health and performance. “That was a season-changer.”
The Warhawks hope to get news today that the season is not over.
Ceballos said the team will meet at noon in a conference room on campus to learn their fate together as the NCAA releases the bracket.
Volleyball team in similar boat
UW-Whitewater’s volleyball team will also find out today if it will be part of the Division III NCAA Tournament.
The Warhawks lost in four sets to top-seeded UW-Eau Claire in the WIAC Tournament over the weekend.
The selection show begins at 11:30 a.m.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse