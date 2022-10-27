Homecoming festivities will dominate the campus scene this week at UW-Whitewater.
The Warhawks football team did not need that extra motivation to prepare for its game against UW-River Falls at 1 p.m. Saturday at Perkins Stadium.
Coach Kevin Bullis has put his team in full playoff mode.
“Our goals are still intact,” Bullis said Wednesday morning. “We can still win conference. We just have to win one at a time.”
The Warhawks' path to a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title went from being a paved highway to a gravel road when the team lost at Platteville last Saturday 17-13.
They went from being alone in first to sharing the lead at 3-1 with River Falls, La Crosse and Platteville.
The Warhawks dropped from No. 3 in the d3football.com top 25 poll to No. 10. La Crosse is No. 8, River Falls No. 21, Platteville No. 22 and Oshkosh No. 24.
Four interceptions led to the loss at Platteville, which was only the fourth suffered in Bullis’ six seasons as Warhawks head coach. He has 42 WIAC victories.
Bullis said the players appear to have shrugged off the disappointing defeat.
“Our upperclassmen have really stepped up as leaders,” Bullis said. “We have to crank up our urgency in practices. We focused on that, and we have done that.”
River Falls has mirrored Whitewater in its losses.
The Warhawks lost at St. John’s (Minnesota) College 24-10 in the season opener. The next week, River Falls lost at St. John’s 37-34.
And also like the Warhawks, the Falcons’ only WIAC loss came at Platteville 21-14.
On paper, River Falls is the best team in the league, ranking No. 1 in both scoring average at 45.7 points per game average yards gained with 527 per game.
The Warhawks are fifth in scoring at 23.4 and fourth in yardage with 377.7.
The River Falls defense ranks second in points allowed at 16.9 and leads the league allowing an average of 246.1 yards.
Whitewater is fourth in points allowed at 18 ppg, and is third in the league in average yards allowed per game at 276.7
Falcons quarterback Kaleb Blaha will be the focus of the Warhawks defense. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound sophomore earned WIAC Offensive Player of the Week honors after he scored four touchdowns and accounted for 315 total yards—all in the first half—in the Falcons’ 63-6 victory over Eau Claire last Saturday.
He threw for 236 yards on 12 of 18 passing and rushed for 79 yards.
Blaha ranks second in rushing average with 105 per game and is second in passing efficiency with 16 touchdown passes and only four interceptions.
“(Blaha) is the focal point of their offense,” Bullis said. “He is the guy we have to minimize in damage.
“They run a lot of quarterback run plays,” Bullis said. “They have a short-pass game. A medium pass game. They are not like Oshkosh that will take a lot of shots deep on you.”
The Falcons use a no-huddle offense and attempt to get off as many snaps as they can.
With sunny skies and a high of 64 in the forecast for Saturday, a large Homecoming crowd is expected.