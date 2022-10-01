LA CROSSE -- There probably were a few minutes Saturday afternoon when UW-Whitewater freshman kicker Jeff Isotalo-McGuire was wishing he was back home in Phoenix, Arizona instead of in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Those were the immediate minutes after his 25-yard field goal attempt was blocked and returned for a touchdown just 1:20 before halftime of the Warhawks’ Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opener at La Crosse.
Then again, when he pulled a 29-yard field goal attempt wide left with the score tied at 31-all with just 1:53 left in the fourth quarter.
But just a few minutes later, he was given a second chance after teammate Egon Hein intercepted the Eagles’ first-down pass. Isotalo-McGuire drilled a 39-yard attempt straight through the uprights with just three seconds left in the game to give the Warhawks a 34-31 victory in matchup of top-10 ranked teams.
Coach Kevin Bullis said he was going for the field goal after quarterback Evan Lewandowski completed a 12-yard pass to Tyler Holte to put the ball on the La Crosse 22 after Hein’s interception.
Lewandowski ran to his right for a 3-yard loss to set up Isotalo-McGuire’s attempt with seven seconds left.
“You have to give him a shot at it,” Bullis said. “Jeff’s a talented kicker.”
The Warhawks, ranked third in the D3football.com poll outgained the No.9-ranked Eagles 479-293, but needed Hein’s big interception and Isotalo-McGuire’s clutch kick to avoid going into overtime.
The game lived up to its billing. Neither team had back-to-back scores until Isotalo-McGuire made field goals to end the game.
“That game was everything it was hyped up to be,” La Crosse coach Matt Janus told the La Crosse Tribune. “It was a four-quarter dogfight between two of the best teams in the country.”
Lewandowski — who began his collegiate career at La Crosse -- made several crucial completions after staying alive in the pocket. Lewandowski completed 26 of 34 passes for 347 yards.
His favorite target was Tommy Coats, a 6-foot-2 sophomore. Coats caught two touchdown passes from 12 yards out and one of five yards. He had eight catches for 65 yards.
“It’s great to see him blossom,” Bullis said of Coats. “That’s the thing that’s exciting. We’re going to see more from him.”
Steven Hein—Egon’s younger brother—had four catches for 117 yards. Two of those catches came on a drive after La Crosse had taken a 24-21 lead late in the third quarter.
On the first play after the kickoff, Lewandowski threw deep down the middle, that Hein grabbed for a 61-yard gain. Three plays later, Lewandowski found Hein wide open in the corner of the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown.
It marked the 18th straight victory for the Warhawks against La Crosse.
“The reality is they made one more play than we did," Janus told the La Crosse Tribune. “It hurts, it stings, but I’m tremendously proud of how we played.”
For Bullis, Isotalo-McGurie and the rest of the Warhawks, the end made for a great bus ride home.
“The fans got their money's worth, I’ll tell you that,” Bullis said.
WHITEWATER 34, LA CROSSE 31
Whitewater;7;7;14;6--;34;
La Crosse;7;10;7;7--;31;
Scoring summary: L—Max Stubbendick, 7 pass from Cade Garcia (Ryan Beirne kick). W—Tommy Coats, 5 pass from Evan Lewandowski (Jeff Isotalo-McGuire kick). L—FG, Beirne, 40. W—Coats, 12 pass from Lewandowski (Isotalo-McGuire kick). L—Cade Osborn, 65 return of blocked field goal (Beirne kick). W—Coates, 12 pass from Lewandowski (Isotalo-McGuire kick). L—Brant Bohman, 25 pass from Keyser Helterbrand (Beirne kick). W—Steven Hein, 25 pass from Lewandowski (Isotalo-McGuire kick). L—Helterbrand, 4 run (Beirne kick). W—FG. Isotalo-McGuire, 29. W—FG, Isotalo-McGuire kick).