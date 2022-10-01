01STOCK_WARHAWKS_LOGO

LA CROSSE -- There probably were a few minutes Saturday afternoon when UW-Whitewater freshman kicker Jeff Isotalo-McGuire was wishing he was back home in Phoenix, Arizona instead of in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Those were the immediate minutes after his 25-yard field goal attempt was blocked and returned for a touchdown just 1:20 before halftime of the Warhawks’ Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opener at La Crosse.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you