01STOCK_WARHAWKS_LOGO

WHITEWATER -- UW-Whitewater head coach Kevin Bullis is not a weatherman, but he estimated the wind was blowing toward the north end zone of Perkins Stadium at about 3 mph. at 3:50 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

If that was accurate, Warhawk kicker Jeff Isotalo-McGuire used every bit of that wind to earn the ride of his life.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you