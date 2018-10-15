If the UW-Whitewater women’s golf team is never the favorite in any golf tournament ever again, the Warhawks will be just fine with that.
UW-W junior CheyAnn Knudsen, a Milton native, figures the Warhawks were probably the second or third choice to win the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championship, which was held Oct. 5-7 in Reedsburg.
That’s just where they like to be—lurking but in contention.
And the Warhawks successfully defended their WIAC title, earning an automatic bid back to the NCAA Division III tournament in May.
“We are a chasing team,” Knudsen said Thursday, one day before the team left for Florida to compete in its final tournament of the fall. “Last year was kind of a shock, because we hadn’t gone (to NCAAs) in so long, and we weren’t predicted to win. This year, it was kind of the same thing. We were third in the rankings, and Stout and Oshkosh, we didn’t really beat them all season.
“I don’t know if they had us in mind that we could win.”
Whitewater shot 315 on the first day to sit a shot back of Stout but six ahead of Oshkosh.
Junior Ashley Hofmeister fired her second consecutive round of 75 in the second round, and Whitewater took a two-stroke lead over Stout into the final round.
There, Knudsen—who led the WIAC in scoring average this fall (77.3)—played her best round of the weekend, posting a 75 to help the Warhawks pull away and win by 12 strokes.
“Something on the range just clicked,” Knudsen said. “Something wasn’t there the first two days. It was a little bit frustrating, when your putts weren’t dropping or you were aimed one place and it was going another.
“Sunday it just all came together.”
Hofmeister’s first two days helped her to a second-place finish at 13-over 229. Oshkosh’s Hannah Braun used a final-round 74 to come from behind and win. Knudsen, the medalist a year ago, finished fourth, five shots off the lead.
The team shot a three-day total of 942, the exact same score it shot to win the WIAC title a year ago.
“Everyone wanted to go back to Houston this year after we finished nationals last year,” Knudsen said of advancing to the May 14-17 NCAA Championship. “We placed 12th last year, and we want to go lower this year. We have a team that, if we all play how we can play, we could potentially be top-five. That’s really exciting.”
Knudsen and Hofmeister (79) both averaged scores in the 70s this fall to lead the way for the Warhawks, who are coached by Andrea Wieland—who was Milton’s coach during Knudsen’s time in high school.
Junior Kelly Storti was a model of consistency, with seven of her last eight rounds heading into this weekend coming in between 80 and 83.
Senior Sabrina Schreck worked her way into the five-player starting lineup and averaged 80.6.
“This season, one of her goals was to play varsity starting five, and she worked really hard,” Knudsen said. “I think she had an 87 average last year, so that shows her work ethic.”
And senior Maddie McCue, Knudsen’s former Milton teammate, rounded out the lineup but was a bit of a wild card due to a back injury. She fought through it to shoot 81-78-82 and finish 10th individually in the conference tournament.
“It’s really hard to play golf without your back, but to have someone play through that, you can tell how much it means to them,” Knudsen said. “And to perform as well as she did meant a lot to the whole team.
“I know she was hurting, but she still put out good numbers.”
Now, the Warhawks will wait through the winter until they get their shot at playing nationals in spring.
They won’t likely be a favorite to win a national title.
They’re just fine with that.
Volleyball team maintains ranking
The UW-Whitewater women’s volleyball team was ranked No. 22 this week in the AVCA coaches poll.
Junior Rachel Butterfield, a Milton grad, was named to the all-tournament team of the Dig Panici Classic at Whitewater last weekend after she recorded 31 kills and nine blocks over three matches.
On the season, Butterfield entered the weekend ranked second on the team with 172 kills and ranked ninth in the WIAC with a .248 hitting percentage.
Ceballos leads soccer team
UW-Whitewater’s men’s soccer team currently sits with a 6-4-1 record.
Janesville Craig graduate Hozai Ceballos is the team’s leading goal-scorer, posting seven of the team’s 23 goals.
Fellow Craig grad Yoshi Fukushima has one goal in six matches played.
In women’s soccer, freshman Carley Albrecht, a Milton High graduate, has started 13 of 14 games for a Warhawks team that was 6-7-1 entering the weekend.
