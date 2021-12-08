Janesville Craig product Keeanu Benton added another honor to his resume on Wednesday.
The University of Wisconsin nose tackle, a 6-foot-4, 317-pound junior, earned second-team All-Big Ten honors from The Associated Press, voted upon by a group of 26 media members from Big Ten markets.
In the Badgers’ 12 games, Benton helped Wisconsin control the interior of the line. He made 10 solo tackles and 14 assists, with five tackles for 17 yards lost and 2½ sacks for 13 yards lost. He also broke up two passes, posted four quarterback hurries and recovered two fumbles.
Wisconsin (8-4) ended the regular season ranked second nationally in total defense, giving up 2,889 yards on 692 plays from scrimmage for an average of 240.8 yards per game. Only Georgia ranked better, giving up 230.8 yards per game.
Wisconsin also ranked sixth in the nation in scoring defense, allowing 16.4 points per game, and forced 23 turnovers.
Wisconsin’s first-team selections were senior offensive guard Josh Seltzner, junior linebacker Leo Chenal and senior linebacker Jack Sanborn.
Other Badgers making the second team were freshman running back Braelon Allen and senior tight end Jake Ferguson.
Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud were named co-offensive players of the year by The AP. Also, Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson easily won the defensive player of the year honor.
Walker beat out Stroud by a vote for the newcomer of the year award, and the Spartans' Mel Tucker edged out Michigan's Jim Harbaugh for coach of the year.
Purdue wide receiver David Bell, Ohio State guard Thayer Munford and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum were repeat first-team selections.
