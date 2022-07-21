JANESVILLE
Jacob Campbell is getting the opportunity he has looked forward to since he was a youngster.
The 22-year-old Janesville Craig School graduate signed a contract with the San Diego Padres organization Tuesday.
“I’m very excited and blessed for this opportunity,” Campbell said Wednesday morning.
The catcher played four seasons at the University of Illinois and could have returned for his fifth season at the school with an added year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the 2020 season being limited to 20 games due to the pandemic.
The interest shown by Major League teams during the past two seasons at Illinois and this summer in the wooden bat Cape Cod League in Massachusetts made his decision to sign with the Padres organization an easy one.
“My heart really wasn’t in it to go back to college,” Campbell said. “(San Diego has) been on me since I was in high school.
“It felt right and is a great opportunity for me.”
Campbell was a three-time All Big Eight Conference selection and earned the conference’s Player of the Year honor after both his junior and senior seasons.
Campbell hit .429 with three homers and 25 RBI and scored 33 runs his senior season at Craig. He had 25 steals in 26 attempts, while allowing just one successful steal as a catcher.
He committed to Illinois after his junior season in high school. Campbell’s scholarship offer, plus other factors, caused him to fall to the 36th round in the 2018 draft when he was picked by the Chicago Cubs.
Campbell started 52 of the 53 games Illinois played this spring. He hit .262 with 55 hits including 11 doubles, a triple and eight homers. He drove in 43 runs and scored 41.
The 6-foot, 200-pound Campbell homered in five consecutive games in early May, which got him on the nomination list for the NCAA Division I Player of the Week honor.
Campbell continued his excellent play behind the plate. He threw out 12 runners attempting to steal in 17 attempts.
After the Fighting Illini finished 31-22, Campbell played on the Hyannis Harbor Hawks in the Massachusetts Cape Cod League. In addition to catching, Campbell also played some left field as he did with Illinois.
“There were scouts from all 30 (MLB) teams there at some point,” Campbell said. “It was a lot of attention out there, but it was a blast.”
Now Campbell is a professional. The Padres will fly him to their spring training complex in Peoria, Arizona next week. He will undergo testing and sign the official papers.
His career will begin in early August in Arizona with Rookie League games.
After that season is completed, Campbell plans to return to Janesville.
“My job then is stay healthy, work out and get in baseball shape for spring training next year,” Campbell said.
Campbell works out with Brad Fitzke at Janesville’s Athlete X Factory.
He likely will begin next season with the Padres Low Class A team in Lake Elsinore, California.
The organization’s High Class A team is in Fort Wayne, Indiana and plays in the Midwest League, along with the Beloit Sky Carp.
The road to the Major Leagues is long and challenging, but Campbell is on it. That’s all he ever asked for.
Kilen at Louisville
The Boston Red Sox selected recent Milton High School graduate Gavin Kilen in the 13th round of the MLB amateur draft Wednesday, but the shortstop was already checked in at the University of Louisville.
“It does not change anything,” Kilen said in a text. “I will still attend college.”
Kilen and his parents, Chris and Kristina, drove to Louisville after the first two rounds of the MLB draft were completed Sunday.
Kilen’s schedule in Louisville is filled with baseball practices and orientation meetings.
The Cardinals finished 42-21-1 this season, losing to Texas A&M in the Super Regional in a pair of one-run games.