Three future Division I athletes were among those honored by Janesville’s two high schools with signing day ceremonies at Parker and Craig.
Parker’s James Bryant is headed to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to compete for the Tar Heels in track and field, and Hannah Bolly of Parker signed to play softball at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois.
Ben Witt of Craig’s Class of 2023 will swim at UW-Milwaukee.
The city’s other collegiate athletes in the Class of 2023 recognized Wednesday included:
Jack Adams, Craig,
baseball, UW-Stevens Point.
Leo Burke, Craig, cross country and track and field, Olivet Nazarene University.
Hannah Frank, Craig,
soccer, Ripon College.
Carter Fritzinger, Craig, football, Concordia University Wisconsin.
Devin Gudenschwager,
Craig, baseball, College of Lake County.
Taia Hodgkinson, Craig, volleyball, Mount Mercy
University.
Victoria-Anna Kampmann, Parker, wrestling,
Carthage College.
Addie Miller, Parker,
basketball, Bryant & Stratton College.
Tre Miller, Parker, basketball, Rockford University.
Gavyn Novak, Parker, baseball, UW-Stevens Point.
Ava Pennycook, Parker, cheerleading, UW-Stevens Point.
Owen Pittinger, Parker, cheerleading, St. Norbert
College.
Josie Rammer, Craig, softball, UW-Oshkosh.
Deezle Richards, Parker, track and field, UW-Stevens Point.
Lilli Rick, Craig, soccer, Wentworth Institute of Technology.
Kera Riley, Craig, cross country and track and field,
St. Norbert’s College.
Owen Shucha, Craig,
football, North Central
(Illinois).
Dylan Snyder, Craig,
baseball, St. Mary’s (Minnesota).
Damian Soto, Craig, cross country and track and field, UW-Whitewater.
Jose Gomez-Soto, Craig, cross country and track and field, UW-Whitewater.
Caleb Wilson, Parker, baseball, Milwaukee School of Engineering.
Sarah Zimmerman, Parker, golf, Edgewood College.
Other Division I athletes from Craig who previously signed with their universities included Jake Schaffner (baseball, North Dakota State), Aiden Schenk (baseball, North Dakota State), Ellie Magestro-Kennedy (basketball, Wright State), Ally Donagan (swim, Minnesota State) and Natalie Ziebell (gymnastics, Northern Illinois).
