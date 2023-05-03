01STOCK_SPORTS
Buy Now

Three future Division I athletes were among those honored by Janesville’s two high schools with signing day ceremonies at Parker and Craig.

Parker’s James Bryant is headed to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to compete for the Tar Heels in track and field, and Hannah Bolly of Parker signed to play softball at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you