Janesville Performing Arts Center hosting NCAA Tournament watch parties GAZETTE STAFF Mar 10, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Janesville Elevate Student Project Team is partnering with the Janesville Performing Arts Center for a slew of NCAA Tournament watch parties.These viewings will take place from noon-4 p.m. March 18, 4:30-9 p.m. April 1 and 7:30-10 p.m. April 3.Games will be shown in the large performance spaces at JPAC. Snacks, halftime entertainment and raffles will be provided.There will also be a bracket challenge, and winners will be eligible for cash prizes and raffles.Proceeds from this event will go to supporting The Tony Huml Foundation, which offers support and guidance to those who struggle with mental illnesses.Tickets for this event are available at janesvillepac.org. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Public record for March 10, 2023 Janesville 'Billboard Bachelor' has alleged harassment, domestic abuse history Public record for March 9, 2023 City of Janesville declares winter weather emergency Business booming: Janesville elementary students spend classroom points, learn about business