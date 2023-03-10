01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Buy Now

The Janesville Elevate Student Project Team is partnering with the Janesville Performing Arts Center for a slew of NCAA Tournament watch parties.

These viewings will take place from noon-4 p.m. March 18, 4:30-9 p.m. April 1 and 7:30-10 p.m. April 3.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you