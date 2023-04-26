Sometime in the next few days, a Janesville prep football player's NFL draft dream is likely to come true for the first time.
Keeanu Benton, the Janesville Craig product who played nose tackle for Paul Chryst at the University of Wisconsin, rocketed up draft boards after an impressive showing during workouts, practices and the Senior Bowl game in Mobile, Alabama, in early February.
That upward trajectory was merely a continuation of the arc of Benton's football career from his first days at Craig.
Cougars coach Adam Bunderson said Benton played with his classmates on the freshman team and started playing varsity as a sophomore but that it wasn't until his junior year that he came into his own as a football player.
Benton was also a two-time qualifier in state individual wrestling, finishing with a 48-2 record and as the state runner-up at 285 pounds his junior year.
With his uncommon blend of size and athleticism, it didn't take long for him to get on college recruiters' radars.
"He didn't look like a normal high school big guy," Bunderson said.
Recruiting services such as Rivals and 247 Sports rated him a three-star recruit, and he was named to The Associated Press' all-state first team as a senior and was The Gazette's All-Area Player of the Year for the 2018 season.
One of Benton's most important qualities that made Bunderson think his player could play at a high level was his coachability.
"We haven't had someone come through since who was that good, but he was very easy to coach," Bunderson said. "He wanted coaching, and he never had the attitude that he knew it all. He wanted to be good, and he wanted to get better."
With the University of Wisconsin showing interest after his junior football season in 2017, it wasn't long before he verbally committed to then-Badgers coach Paul Chryst in spring 2018.
"Since sixth grade, I've been here and going to Madison," Benton told former Gazette sports editor Eric Schmoldt on the day he signed his national letter of intent in December 2018. "You see everyone wearing Badgers clothes and you think, ‘I want to be that guy.’ You see people playing football and the success people have, and I want that." The Gazette could not reach Benton for this story in the weeks leading up to the draft.
During the recruiting process, Bunderson said he didn't know whether Benton would be able to play at the Division I level, but he knew that if Benton proved himself on the field at Wisconsin, he could be a team captain by his senior year.
"He was the type of kid who was friends with everybody," Bunderson said. "People are drawn to him, and he's very outgoing."
It didn't take long for Benton to prove he belonged at Wisconsin—he played in 13 of the Badgers' 14 games as a freshman with six starts. And just as his high school coach had predicted, Benton was a defensive captain for the Badgers as a senior after returning to the team amid speculation he might declare for the draft after a successful junior year.
Benton's numbers steadily improved each year at Wisconsin, and the senior year that he had after going back to school served to boost his pro prospects. He was in on a career-high 35 tackles as a senior, including 10 for loss and 4.5 of his nine career sacks.
A month after his impressive showing at the Senior Bowl, he put together a solid performance at the NFL draft combine in Indianapolis in early March. His best measurement relative to the rest of the defensive tackles who tested at the combine was in the three-cone drill, a test of a player's agility, change-of-direction skills and body control. His time of 7.34 seconds was second in his position group.
He also was fourth in the 20-yard shuttle (4.65 seconds), fifth in the broad jump (9 feet, 3 inches), fifth in the bench press (25 reps of 225 pounds), sixth in the vertical jump (29.5 inches) and eighth in the 40-yard dash (5.08 seconds).
The general consensus in mock drafts aggregated on the NFL Mock Draft Database shows Benton will likely be a second- or third-round pick, but there are 11 mock drafts compiled there that have Benton going in the first 32 picks (pick No. 32 is technically a second-round pick this year because Miami was stripped of its first-round selection). These include mocks by Josh Edwards of CBS (to the Philadelphia Eagles at pick 30), Charles McDonald of Yahoo Sports (to the Dallas Cowboys at pick 26) and Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus (to the Pittsburgh Steelers at pick 32). More than a few mock drafters think the Chicago Bears could spring for Benton when they go on the clock in the middle rounds Friday and Saturday.
The draft opens at 7 p.m. Thursday night in Kansas City, Missouri, with the first round to be broadcast on ESPN. Coverage of Friday's second and third rounds also starts at 7 p.m., and rounds four through seven begin at 11 a.m. Saturday.
No matter when Benton gets taken and where his destination might be — even if it is Chicago — all of Janesville will surely be watching proudly as Benton's pro career takes off.
"I'm just happy for him," Bunderson said. "He's worked hard the last four years. His first choice was Wisconsin, so he got to go there and had a good time there, and I'm just happy he's going to hear his name called."