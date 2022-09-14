JANESVILLE—Jake Schaffner and Aiden Schenk still have at least five more games to play together as seniors on the Janesville Craig High football team.
But the two classmates took care of a little baseball business recently.
JANESVILLE—Jake Schaffner and Aiden Schenk still have at least five more games to play together as seniors on the Janesville Craig High football team.
But the two classmates took care of a little baseball business recently.
Schaffner and Schenk committed to North Dakota State University where they both plan to play baseball.
Schaffner, Craig’s starting quarterback this fall, will be one of the top senior baseball players in the state after earning second-team all-state honors from the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association at second base this past spring.
Schaffner said he chose the school in Fargo, North Dakota, after also getting offers from Minnesota, Western Kentucky and UW-Milwaukee.
“I’m 100% committed to North Dakota State,” Schaffner said.
“Everything is great,” he said. “The city is great, the campus is great, the facilities are great and most importantly, the coaches are great. They’re awesome. They are really personable.”
Schaffner had on-base percentages of .590 as a junior and .517 as a sophomore.
He batted .500 (40 of 80) this past spring and .377 as a sophomore. In the past two seasons, Schaffner scored 63 runs and stole 53 bases.
Besides football and baseball, Schaffner also shines in hockey. He scored 32 goals and had 40 assists for the Janesville Bluebirds co-op squad as a junior, earning first-team All-Big Eight Conference honors.
Despite his success in three sports, he always looked to play baseball in college.
“Ever since I was 4, I loved going out and playing baseball with my dad and mom,” he said. “It’s always been my first love.”
Schenk, a tight end and linebacker at Craig this fall, will contribute both offensively and on the mound this coming spring for the Cougars.
The Cougars first baseman hit .414 last season with an on-base percentage of .532 and a slugging percentage of .714.
The left-hander also went 6-0 on the mound with a 1.82 ERA as a junior to earn All-Big Eight Conference first-team honors.
A North Dakota State coach saw Schenk play in a summer tournament as part of the Hitters Baseball team out of Racine and contacted him.
“Right now, I think I’m just going to go there and play first or a corner outfield spot,” Schenk said.
While Schaffner will be playing with the Janesville Bluebirds during the winter, Schenk plans to train at the Hitters facility to prepare for the spring baseball season.
“I’m sure about this,” he said about the commitment to NDSU. “I talked to my parents, and it’s a place I want to be to grow as a player and a person.”
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.