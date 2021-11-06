Sorry, an error occurred.
MONMOUTH, Ill.
Coach Pat Miller’s UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team opened its season Friday by cruising to a 73-52 victory over Monmouth.
The Warhawks held the Fighting Scots to 34.5% shooting, including 2-for-20 shooting from 3-point range, and limited Monmouth to five offensive rebounds en route to a 39-22 rebound advantage.
Senior forward Jack Brahm led the Warhawks with 16 points, shooting 7-for-8 from the field and grabbing five rebounds. Sophomore guard Derek Gray had 14 points and a team-best eight rebounds.
The Warhawks opened a double-digit lead midway through the first half and never led by fewer than eight points the rest of the way.
Monmouth got 16 points and eight rebounds from Jordan Metcalf.
The Warhawks will play host to Gustavus Adolphus (Minnesota) at 7 p.m. Friday.
UW-WHITEWATER 73,
MONMOUTH (ILL.) 52WHITEWATER—Derek Gray 4-11 3-4 14, Gage Malensek 4-5 3-4 11, Caleb Flaten-Moore 5-7 0-0 10, Trevon Chislom 2-8 1-2 6, Elijah Lambert 0-3 1-2 1, Jack Brahm 7-8 1-2 16, Jameer Barker 1-4 4-4 7, Carter Capstran 2-3 0-1 4, Breontae Hunt 1-3 0-0 2, Luke Umnus 1-3 0-0 2, Brian Conaghan 0-1 0-0 0, Will Pytleski 0-1 0-0 0, Alex Eggleston 0-0 0-0 0, Drew Fisher 0-0 0-0 0, Vince Umnus 0-1 0-0 0, Paul Kingsley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 13-19 73.
MONMOUTH—Jordan Metcalf 6-9 4-9 16, Jonathan Oradiegwu 4-12 2-2 11, Jadyn Ellison 1-6 0-2 2, Yuvraj Sidhu 1-4 0-0 2, Joseph Oradiegwu 0-5 0-0 0, Declan Flynn 4-8 0-0 9, Amyas Njoku 1-4 1-2 3, Kendall Brasfield 1-5 0-0 2, Breck Biedscheid 1-1 0-0 2, Ganon Greenman 1-2 0-0 2, Will Ewald 0-1 2-3 2, Jack Hosak 0-0 1-2 1, Junior Sylvestre 0-0 0-0 0, Brandon Wheeler 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-58 10-20 52.
UW-Whitewater 38 25 — 73
Monmouth 25 27 — 52
3-point goals—W 6-23 (Gray 3-6, Chislom 1-3, Brahm 1-2, Barker 1-3, Flaten-Moore 0-1, Lambert 0-1, Hunt 0-1, L. Umnus 0-2, Conaghan 0-1, Pytleski 0-1, V. Umnus 0-1, Kingsley 0-1; M 2-20 (Jon. Oradiegwu 1-4, Flynn 1-5, Ellison 0-4, Sidhu 0-1, Jos. Oradiegwu 0-2, Njoku 0-2, Brasfield 0-2. Rebounds—W 11-28-39 (Gray 8, Brahm 5, Lamberg 4, Barker 4, Capstran 4); M 5-17-22 (Metcalf 8, Biedscheid 4). Total fouls—W 18; M 15. Assists—W 14 (Lamberg 4, Malensek 3, Hunt 3); M 8. Turnovers—W 14, M 19. Blocks—W 2, M 1. Steals—W 4, M 2.
