JVG_221125_BULLIS01
Buy Now

UW-Whitewater head coach Kevin Bullis, center, reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA Division III playoff game at Perkins Stadium in Whitewater in November 2021. Bullis and the university announced his retirement as coach on Tuesday.

 Anthony Wahl

Two things are a common cause of college head coaches’ retirements: losses or the enormous amount of hours they have to work to be successful.

For UW-Whitewater football coach Kevin Bullis, it was eight seasons running one of the most successful—if not the most successful—NCAA Division III football programs that ultimately led to him giving up the job.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you