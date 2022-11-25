Two things are a common cause of college head coaches’ retirements: losses or the enormous amount of hours they have to work to be successful.
For UW-Whitewater football coach Kevin Bullis, it was eight seasons running one of the most successful—if not the most successful—NCAA Division III football programs that ultimately led to him giving up the job.
Bullis’ retirement was announced publicly Tuesday. While the college football world was reacting, Bullis was en route to California, where his wife, Kathy, and daughter, Emme, are located.
Emme is a redshirt freshman on the California Polytechnic Institute volleyball team. She leads the team in assists.
He left behind a program he led to a 78-13 record in seven seasons as head coach. The Warhawks went to the NCAA Division III playoffs in six of those seasons. The Warhawks were national runners-up one season, and advanced to three other semifinal and one quarterfinal game appearances.
Those achievements, plus winning or sharing five Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference titles, took up much of Bullis’ time during the fall and winter.
“It’s seven days a week during the season,” Bullis said in a phone interview from California on Wednesday morning. “And during recruiting time sometimes, it’s seven days a week, six days a week.
“I enjoyed it; I loved it,” he said. “I did it for 35 years. It wasn’t drudgery, I’ll tell you that.
“But I didn’t want it to end as being drudgery,” Bullis said. “When I took the job back in 2015, I said to myself, ‘I’m not going to be one of those guys who starts showing that he is tired and is tired and hangs in there for a couple of more years.’”
Both Bullis and his wife had been teachers and coaches for more than 35 years.
Kathy taught at River Falls High School and Edison Middle School and Parker High School in Janesville before going to Whitewater High when Kevin was named head coach in 2015. She was the Whippets volleyball coach until she retired prior to this school year.
The couple has two sons, Jack and JoJo, who also graduated from Whitewater High. When Emme—who was The Gazette’s Volleyball Player of the Year her senior season—graduated in 2020, the Bullises were left with an empty house.
“We started pondering once Emme left the nest what was going to be the next phase,” Bullis said.
The final decision to leave UW-Whitewater came in the middle of this season, Bullis said. He informed Ryan Callahan, the director of collegiate athletics, of his decision at that time.
No one else knew.
“I didn’t want to announce it,” Bullis said. “I didn’t want to distract the players. I felt that would have been selfish.”
The Warhawks’ season ended more abruptly than has been the norm. Aurora (Illinois) University upset the Warhawks 33-28 in a first-round playoff game Saturday at Perkins Stadium.
Afterward, three senior players—quarterback Evan Lewandowski, receiver Sam DeLany and linebacker Ryan Liszka—were asked about playing their final games at Whitewater.
No one asked Bullis, who sat beside the three behind the interview table.
Bullis informed his staff of his decision Monday. Later, he told the players during their final meeting.
On Tuesday, he was off to California. The move to the new state will become permanent at the end of December.
“It’s always going to be a part of me,” he said of coaching at Whitewater. “The memories, the challenges, the trials, the tribulations are just fantastic.”
Both Kevin and Kathy will continue to work. Kathy already has a teaching job. Kevin said he has applied for two positions.
“Whether it is as an academic adviser or whatever,” Bullis said. “I’m going to work in education so I can go home at 4:30.”
While regular working hours will be welcomed, there will be times those locker rooms filled with jubilant young men after wins, practices or coaches’ meetings will be on his mind.
“I’m going to miss the heck out of the kids,” Bullis said. “I’m going to miss the heck out of the coaches. But I’m going to work with kids. I just got to figure out what that is.”
Kevin and Kathy are in Paso Robles, California, just a few miles north of Cal Poly, which is in San Luis Obispo, about halfway between Los Angeles and San Jose. They will enjoy watching Emme play the remainder of the volleyball season.
Kevin is ready to start a new phase of his life after spending more than three decades dissecting video at night and running practices and coaching games during the day.
He’s fine with his decision.
“I’m not tired,” he said. “The program deserved me to be at my best. Nothing negative to it at all.
“I’ve been very fortunate to have been at such a special place.”