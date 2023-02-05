WHITEWATER—Yssa Sto. Domingo had no doubt that she would play basketball for a fifth season at UW-Whitewater when her fourth season ended last March in the NCAA Division III national championship game.
Saturday’s game between the Warhawks and UW-Eau Claire was one of the reasons why she came back. And the 5-foot-4 senior made the most of the opportunity.
Sto. Domingo hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first three minutes of the game that helped the Warhawks grab a 10-0 lead. Whitewater never let up and rolled to a 84-52 victory in a game that matched two of the three teams tied for the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference lead.
The win leaves Whitewater and UW-Stout tied for first place with 8-3 records. After a game at UW-Oshkosh on Wednesday night, the Warhawks will play host to UW-Stout at 3 p.m. Saturday at Kachel Gymnasium in a game that likely will determine the regular-season conference champion.
All five Warhawks starters finished in double figures in scoring in a game that was competitive for only a few minutes.
Sto. Domingo opened the scoring by swishing a 3-pointer and her second 3 a little more than 2½ minutes later made it 10-0 and forced the visitors to call a timeout. The Blugolds did cut the margin to four at 26-22 in the second quarter, but the Warhawks responded with a 14-4 run to lead at halftime 40-26.
“We knew we had to start sharp,” said senior forward Aleah Grundahl, who finished with 20 points and a team-high four assists. “We knew it was going to be tough. We had to get the 50-50 balls and do the grinding work.”
The lead never got less than 11 in the second half. The biggest Warhawks’ lead was 37 points at 81-44.
“The best part was how we came out in the second half,” Whitewater coach Keri Carollo said. “We never let up.
“We always talk about how teams are going to make runs,” she said. “But we never allowed them to make a run in the second half.”
Sophomore guard Kacie Carollo led the Warhawks with 22 points, including three 3-pointers. Maggie Trautsch added 14 points.
Abby Belschner contributed 10 points and a team-high 12 rebounds.
Now the regular season is down to three games. Keri Carollo says her 17-5 team is ready.
“We’re playing with a lot of confidence, which is great,” she said.
That confidence flows through Sto. Domingo who is making the most of her fifth season, which was offered to all athletes by the NCAA after COVID wiped out the season two years ago. Grundahl said she also plans to play her fifth season next year.
“It was a great opportunity, and I knew I had to take advantage of it,” said Sto. Domingo, who sank all four of her 3-point attempts to finish with 12 points. “Basketball is something I’ve done since I was little. It’s the only sport I’ve ever played.”
“I don’t know what I would do without basketball,” Sto. Domingo said. “It’s taught me so much.”
Sto. Domingo and her teammates had all the correct answers Saturday.