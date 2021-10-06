MADISON
Only one Big Ten football team is scoring fewer points per game than Wisconsin this season.
That team? Illinois (2-4, 1-2 Big Ten Conference), which plays host to the Badgers (1-3, 0-2) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Illini average 19.7 points per game, barely more than UW at 18.2.
Illinois can run the ball effectively, however.
Led by tailbacks Chase Brown (94.8 yards per game, 7.3 yards per carry) and Josh McCray (65.8 yards per game, 5.5 yards per carry), the Illini rank seventh in the Big Ten in rushing (187.2 yards per game).
Brown had runs of 20, 31 and 80 yards last week in a 24-14 victory over Charlotte. He finished with 257 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries.
“They all run physical,” UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said of the Illini tailbacks. “They make you tackle them. They’re not a group that falls down without a fight.
“They are running powerful. They are running behind their pads. They want to make it a physical game and use the run and play-action to try to throw the ball vertically.”
UW leads Football Bowl Subdivision teams in rushing defense, allowing an average of 45.3 yards per game. They are allowing an average of 1.6 yards per carry, also the No. 1 mark among FBS teams.
The Badgers have allowed one carry of more than 10 yards all season. That came in the fourth quarter of the opener against Penn State, when Noah Cain gained 34 yards.
Illinois coach Bret Bielema noted this week that although UW’s run defense has been impressive, the statistics won’t matter Saturday.
“Obviously, we’ve been able to have success with a couple different ball carriers. But the key ingredient is what works Saturday.”
Bigger role for Cundiff?
UW likely won’t be at full strength at tight end against the Illini.
Both Jake Ferguson (chest) and Jack Eschenbach (right arm/shoulder) were knocked out of the game against Michigan last Saturday and are listed as questionable. Eschenbach’s arm was in a sling this week, so it appears unlikely he will be available. However, Ferguson is expected to be ready.
Cundiff, a 6-foot-3, 244-pound redshirt sophomore from Kansas, saw a 36-yard touchdown reception against Eastern Michigan wiped out because of a holding call. He had a 43-yard catch against Notre Dame and hauled in a 25-yard touchdown pass against Michigan.
“He’s given us some snaps that we’ve needed,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “He hasn’t played a ton, and every rep that you get is really valuable.”
No apologies necessary
After ugly losses to Notre Dame and Michigan, some UW players have expressed the need to apologize to Wisconsin alumni. Leonhard believes no apology is needed.
“We’re not dishonoring what Wisconsin football is,” he said. “We’re not playing well. You can’t focus on everybody else. You’ve just got to get it corrected.
“They don’t need to feel like they’re doing something to the past or ruining something. Just got to play better. Get a win and get things rolling in the right direction.”