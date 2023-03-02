01STOCK_WARHAWKS_LOGO

WHITEWATER—The UW-Whitewater women’s team has been right at home at it prepared for Friday night’s opening NCAA Division III Tournament game against Webster (Missouri) University at 7:45 p.m.

The UW-Whitewater men’s squad, meanwhile, took a two-day bus trip to Cleveland, where it will open the national tournament against Wabash (Indiana) College at Case Western Reserve University at 2:50 p.m. Friday.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you