01STOCK_WARHAWKS_LOGO

After running over the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference this season, the UW-Whitewater football team collected its individual rewards Thursday.

The conference champion Warhawks earned three of the four major awards and 22 all-conference selections.

Janesville Craig High graduate Henry Henschler earned WIAC Defensive Player of the Year honor.

Warhawks quarterback Cole Wilber earned the Offensive Player of the Year honor.

Kevin Bullis rounded out the trio of major honors by earning the Coach of the Year honor.

Henschler, a senior, has 36 tackles, including a team-high 13.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks. He forced two fumbles and earned the WIAC Defensive Player of the Week award twice.

It was Henschler’s second first-team selection.

Wilber has completed 121 of 210 passes for 1,935 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Bullis has guided the Warhawks to a 10-0 record, including a 7-0 to win the WIAC title.

Milton High graduate Nate Trewyn was among the other Warhawks honorees. The senior from Janesville earned a spot on the elite offensive line.

The Warhawks junior defensive lineman Justin Hansen, a Beloit Turner High graduate, earned honorable mention.

Janesville Craig graduate Nick Welter, a senior defensive lineman, was UW-River Falls’ nominee for the All-Sportsmanship squad.

Milton High graduate Victor Martinelli, a sophomore linebacker at Eau Claire, also earned honorable mention.

