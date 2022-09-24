The hottest name in college football coaching just happens to be a Beloit Sky Carp season-ticket holder.
His name is Lance Leipold.
The Jefferson native, former UW-Whitewater quarterback, University of Wisconsin graduate assistant and UW-Whitewater head coach who led the Warhawks to six NCAA Division III championships from 2006-14 is gaining national prominence.
Leipold, whose staff still includes several members who were with him at Whitewater, have turned the moribund University of Kansas football program around in two seasons.
For most KU fans, football has always been just something to do before the basketball season begins. KU leads NCAA Division 1 in all-time victories with 2,357. Last season, coach Bill Self’s squad earned the school’s sixth national title.
Meanwhile, the football program has been the opposite, going through coach after coach. The program has not won more than three games in a season since 2009.
Leipold was a late hire in April 2021 to replace the disgraced Les Miles, who was fired after an investigation at LSU, Miles’ previous employer, revealed allegations of inappropriate behavior toward female students during his tenure as head coach there.
It didn’t help that he was 3-18 in two seasons at Kansas.
Leipold was hired from the University at Buffalo, the job he took after UW-Whitewater. Leipold and his staff—which still includes Fort Atkinson native Brian Borland as defensive coordinator—went 37-33 in six seasons with the Bulls, including 24-10 in their final three seasons with three consecutive bowl appearances.
Despite not being hired at KU until after spring practice, Leipold managed to go 2-10 in his first season with the Jayhawks. The first of those victories came in a wild 57-56 overtime thriller at Texas. The victory was monumental on a couple of fronts.
First, it broke an 18-game losing streak for the program. Second was it broke a 58-game Big 12 Conference road losing streak.
That win got the attention of fans around Lawrence. The team has since built off the victory.
Last week, the Jayhawks went to Houston and, after falling behind 14-0, ended up punishing the Cougars 48-30. That came a week after the Jayhawks picked up another road conference win, beating West Virginia 55-42 in overtime.
Leipold and his longtime offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki have a wide-open offense led by sophomore quarterback Jaylon Daniels who threw for 158 yards and three TDs and rushed for 123 yards and two TDs against Houston.
The Jayhawks, who are averaging 53 points per game, return home Saturday to play undefeated Duke. Both teams are 3-0.
Who would ever have thought Kansas vs. Duke would be a huge football game? But it is.
There was talk ESPN Gameday would visit Lawrence this week, but it will be in Knoxville, Tennessee, instead for Tennessee’s game against Florida.
Now the talk is Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit and Lee Corso will be in Lawrence next week when the Jayhawks host Iowa State.
Jayhawk fans have also responded to Leipold’s success. The Lawrence Journal- World reported 12,000 tickets were sold to this Saturday’s Duke game after the win over Houston. The game in the 47,233-seat Memorial Stadium is a sellout.
All this has made Leipold a hot coaching commodity.
When Nebraska fired Scott Frost, Bruce Feldman, who covers college football for The Athletic, wrote this about Leipold while naming him the No. 1 prospect to take over the Cornhuskers program: “His teams play very hard, are well-organized and always prepared. This guy wins everywhere. Leipold’s buyout at Kansas is only $5 million; it drops to $4 million in mid-December. In any event, that’s very manageable for Nebraska.”
Another college football columnist for The Athletic, Andy Staples, said still more job offers might come from schools even bigger than Nebraska.
“The people who hire college football coaches are generally terrible at negotiating contracts,” Staples wrote, “but they do have the common sense to see that what Leipold is doing at Kansas qualifies as a bona fide miracle.
“Leipold has already exceeded the expectations I would have had for 2022 after he inherited a complete mess. If … Kansas wins a respectable number of Big 12 games, every Power 5 program with an opening is going to at least kick the tires on him, if not outright beg him to take their job.”
The Duke-Kansas game begins at 11 a.m. Saturday on FS1. After this season, Leipold and his staff might be regulars on the Big Ten Network.