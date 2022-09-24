Tennessee Tech Kansas Football

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold leads his team onto the field before a game against Tennessee Tech in Lawrence, Kan., on Sept. 2. Leipold led the UW-Whitewater Warhawks to six NCAA Division III football national championships from 2006-14 and is now making a name for himself at the top level of college football.

 Associated Press

The hottest name in college football coaching just happens to be a Beloit Sky Carp season-ticket holder.

His name is Lance Leipold.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you