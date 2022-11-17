The forecast for Saturday afternoon’s NCAA Division III playoff football game between Aurora (Illinois) College and UW-Whitewater calls for a high of 23 degrees, 17 mph winds and possible snow flurries in the second half.
In other words, it's Packers weather.
The head coach of Aurora knows Packers weather well. Don Beebe played in it for two seasons with the Packers and won a Super Bowl with the team in 1996. He retired after the 1997 season.
No. 82 has fond memories of his final two seasons—both which ended with the Packers playing in the Super Bowl.
“Ah, man,” Beebe said in a phone interview Thursday afternoon just before the Spartans practiced. “I love Green Bay. I love Wisconsin. I love the people.
“It’s almost like coming home for me,” he said. “I’m from northern Illinois. We play four schools that are in our conference from Wisconsin, so I’m up there quite often.”
Beebe was a speedy receiver/returner who played his first six seasons in Buffalo, where he played in four Super Bowls.
In 1995, he was chosen by the expansion Carolina Panthers. After one season there, he joined the Packers in 1996.
Injuries to the receiving corps gave Beebe more opportunities than originally planned. He finished with the second most receptions on the team with 39. He had 699 receiving yards four touchdowns, and he earned his first Super Bowl ring when the Packers defeated New England 35-21.
At age 33, Beebe caught just two passes in 1997. The Packers were upset 31-24 by 14-point underdog Denver in the Super Bowl.
Beebe was the first player to be on six Super Bowl teams. While his record was just 1-5, he has one of the most memorable plays in Super Bowl history.
In Super Bowl XXVII against Dallas, the Bills were being destroyed 52-17—Beebe had a 40-yard TD catch—when the Bills fumbled. Cowboys defensive lineman Leon Lett picked up the ball and was all alone as he trotted toward the end zone with the ball grasped in his right hand and sticking out to his right.
Beebe, who had matched Deion Sanders 40-yard dash time at the 1989 NFL Draft Combine, sprinted down the sideline, caught Lett just before the goal line and knocked the ball out of his hands and through the end zone for a touchback.
Beebe, who was head coach at an Aurora high school for 14 seasons before taking the Aurora College job in 2018, says his recruits know about the play even though they weren’t born when it happened.
“I don’t talk about my career much,” said Beebe, who will turn 58 in December. “They know the play.”
Born in Sugar Valley, Illinois, Beebe returned to the area after his playing career was done.
“When I retired (from the NFL), I knew I wanted to be around my kids and be a part of their life,” Beebe said. “That was really important for me and my wife.”
The couple raised three daughters and a son. Their son, Chad, played in the NFL with the Vikings for parts of three seasons.
“When they all were graduated, I decided to go to a professional level,” Beebe said of his present college job.
In three full seasons and a three-game 2020 season, the Spartans are 29-6 overall and 26-0 in the Northern Athletic Collegiate Conference.
The Spartans have averaged 50 points a game in going 9-1. UW-Whitewater coach Kevin Bullis believes Aurora is the best team the Warhawks have faced in the first round since he joined the Warhawks staff in 2005.
Although he was twice offered jobs since 2005 on the Buffalo Bills staff since he retired, Beebe is happy at Aurora.
“I plan on being here for several more years,” Beebe said.
That might mean more matchups with the Warhawks.
Beebe expects to see many Packers winter jackets in the stands Saturday. And it won’t be surprising if some of the fans yell his name.
“When you win a Super Bowl in a Packer uniform, you’re pretty much iconic,” Beebe said.