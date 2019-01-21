Carly Mohns sometimes has to pinch herself.

The 2014 Brodhead High graduate thought her basketball playing days were over.

She had one year of eligibility left at the University of Iowa, but bad knees repaired by six surgeries and diminished playing time made her feel like it was time to move on.

Fast forward one year, and Mohns is a starting forward for UW-Green Bay. The Phoenix are 11-6 overall, 6-1 in the Horizon League and winners of five straight.

“It’s kind of funny how things turn out,” Mohns said. “This is definitely not how I thought my basketball career would end.

“But now that I’m here, I’m having a blast. The coaches, players, they’ve all been great. We’ve battled some adversity with a couple of major injuries to two starters, but we’ve stayed together and are playing pretty well right now.”

Mohns was one of the state’s top recruits in high school. She led Brodhead to the WIAA Division 3 state tournament in 2014 and chose Iowa over a number of other Division I offers.

She played in 30 games last season for the Hawkeyes, including two starts, and had nine points in an upset win over 19th-ranked Michigan. Iowa played in the NCAA Tournament in two of Mohns’ four years at Iowa. She was granted a medical redshirt her sophomore season because of a knee injury.

“I would never say anything bad about my time at Iowa,” Mohns said. “I got my degree from there and have a lot of great memories.

“But I wasn’t playing as much at the end of the season last year, and with the trouble I’d had with my knees, I felt like basketball-wise, I was probably done.”

Mohns got her degree last spring in sport and recreation management and had already accepted a position as an assistant coach at UW-Platteville.

Then it happened. A chance encounter with former AAU teammate Jen Wellnitz at a softball tournament this past summer changed everything. Wellnitz, a Black Hawk High graduate who starts at guard for Green Bay, told Mohns that the Phoenix had an opening at the four position—which Mohns happens to play.

Wellnitz relayed the information that Mohns might be interested in playing one more year to Green Bay coach Kevin Borseth, and he immediately got in contact with Mohns. She said she spent an hour or so thinking about the offer before accepting.

“It came down to the fact that I thought it was a really good fit and that I wanted my basketball career to continue at least one more year,” Mohns said. “I was worried about my knees, but really, I haven’t had any problems with them this year.”

Mohns has started all 17 games this season for Green Bay and is averaging 4.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. She’s also working on her masters degree in applied leadership. She hopes to give back to the game through coaching.

Basketball hasn’t defined Mohns, but it certainly has taught her some valuable life lessons—on and off the court.

“It’s nice to be able to end my basketball career on my terms,” Mohns said. “A year ago I really thought it was over.

“I’m so glad coach Borseth gave me the chance to keep playing. It has been everything I thought it would be.”