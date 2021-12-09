What: No. 2 Mary Hardin-Baylor of Benton, Texas (13-0) at No. 3 UW-Whitewater (13-0).
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Perkins Stadium, Whitewater.
Streaming/radio/internet: A telecast will be streamed live by ESPN PLUS at plus.espn.com. WKCH radio (106.5 FM) will broadcast the game, with an online stream at kix1065.com. Live statistics can be found at ncaa.com /game/5908761.
Last week: The Warhawks went on a 24-0 scoring run in the second half to turn a tight game into a 51-21 victory over No. 8 Central (Iowa) at home. Whitewater has outscored its three playoff foes by a combined 165-28. ... Mary Hardin-Baylor scored 21 unanswered points during a 15-minute stretch in the first half and turned that 21-3 lead into a 49-24 home win over No. 7 Linfield (Oregon). The Crusaders have outscored their playoff opponents by a combined 104-34.
The series: The Warhawks and Crusaders will meet in a D3 semifinal for the third consecutive season. In 2018, Mary Hardin-Baylor won 31-14 at home. In 2019, Whitewater took a 26-7 victory in Texas. The teams have met seven times (the first in 2006), and Whitewater has won six of the meetings. It's the Warhawks' 13th visit to the national semifinals in the last 16 years.
Up next: The winner will advance to the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, in Canton, Ohio. The opponent will be either No. 1 North Central (13-0), which beat Whitewater in the 2019 Stagg Bowl, or No. 4 Mount Union (13-0), which plays host to North Central on Saturday.
About the Warhawks: Coach Kevin Bullis (seventh season, 70-9 record) and the Warhawks got a bit of a scare from Central in the first half, falling behind early before rallying for a 27-21 lead and then dominating in all areas during the second half to win going away. Senior quarterback Max Meylor passed for 208 yards and two touchdowns (both to Tyler Holte), ran for one and caught a pass from senior receiver Ryan Wisniewski on a gimmick play for another. Senior Alex Peete rushed for 181 yards each of Whitewater's three second-half TDs, giving him 11 all-purpose touchdowns in Whitewater's three playoff games. ... Whitewater totaled 490 yards of offense and held Central to 268 passing yards, more than 100 below its average, and minus-1 yard rushing. ... On the year, Meylor—a semifinalist for the Gagliardi Trophy that goes to D3's best player—has completed 216 of 306 passes (70.6%) for 2,850 yards and 35 touchdowns, with two interceptions, Peete has rushed for 1,430 yards and 25 scores, and Wisniewski has 60 catches for 1,036 yards and 13 TDs. The offense averages 460.6 yards and 43.5 points per game. ... Whitewater's defense has been consistent throughout, yielding averages of 205 yards and 11.3 points per game. Senior defensive back Mark McGrath and freshman Kyle Koelblinger intercepted passes by Gagliardi semifinalist Blaine Hawkins last week, and Hawkins was sacked six times as the defense held Central's rushing attack to minus-1 yard and 286 passing yards, more than 100 below its average. ... Five defenders have 50 or more tackles, led by junior linebacker Aaron Sturdevant of Burlington with 56. Sophomore lineman Niko Lemke of Westosha Central has seven sacks; senior lineman Mackenzie Balanganayi, the two-time WIAC Defensive Player of the Year, has six.
About the Crusaders: Mary Hardin-Baylor coach Pete Fredenburg (24th season, 229-39), a former assistant head coach at Baylor, has watched his American Southwest Conference champions perform more and more impressively through each round of the playoffs, including last week's 49-24 dismantling of No. 7 Linfield (Oregon). ... Senior quarterback Kyle King (6-3, 220), who had been sidelined on and off since Week 8 due to turf toe (sound familiar?), returned to throw for 345 yards and a school-record six touchdowns as MHB totaled 538 yards of offense. King has 1,937 yards passing and 30 touchdowns, and No. 2 Ryan Redding (5-11 senior) has 974 yards passing with nine scores. MHB has had only two passes intercepted, both thrown by King. ... The running game also has two leaders, as junior Aphonso Thomas has rushed for 1,017 yards and 12 TDs and sophomore Kenneth Cormier Jr. has 797 yards rushing with seven scores. ... Senior Brandon Jordan averages 20.2 yards per catch, totaling 807 yards with 14 scores, and senior K.J. Miller has 60 catches for 763 yards and 10 touchdowns. ... The Crusaders offense has racked up 50.2 points per game, hitting the 49-point mark eight times and the 72-point mark three times. ... Defensively, Mary Hardin-Baylor has allowed only 9.2 points and 231.1 yards per game, including only 154.9 yards passing. ... Senior linebacker Jacob Mueller leads with 89 tackles, including 15 for loss and 3.5 sacks. Senior cornerback Keith Gipson has five interceptions and senior free safety Jefferson Fritz—the nation's only defensive player named as a Gagliardi Trophy semifinalist—has two fumble recoveries.
—Art Kabelowsky