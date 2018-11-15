One of Division III college football’s best running backs will steamroll his way into Whitewater this weekend.
One of the best defense’s in the nation will be there to try and turn him away.
Consider it a classic battle of the unstoppable force against the immovable object when No. 5-ranked UW-Whitewater hosts Le’Anthony Reasnover and Eureka (Illinois) College in a first-round DIII playoff game.
“I can’t remember the last time I’ve seen a running back that averages 213 yards a game rushing,” Warhawks head coach Kevin Bullis said. “That’s what they really hang their hat on.”
Eureka (9-1) made the postseason by winning the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference, while unbeaten UW-Whitewater captured another Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title.
Reasnover’s numbers are jaw-dropping.
He ranks second in Division III with 2,137 rushing yards in 10 games and has obliterated the rest of that field by scoring 40 rushing touchdowns.
In Eureka’s past six games, Reasnover has scored 29 touchdowns. He’s rushed at least 25 times in eight of 10 games, has rushed fro more than 200 yards five times and eclipsed 300 twice. In those two 300-yard games, he carried a total of 97 times.
“He’s got great vision, a physical runner that’s built low to the ground,” Bullis said. “The vision piece is the things to me that really makes him stand out—his ability to get his reads and make good cuts.”
UW-Whitewater’s defense has not backed down from any challenge up to this point. And the numbers there are equally dazzling.
The Warhawks rank among the top 30 defenses in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game (79.4).
Just two of the Warhawks’ 10 opponents have eclipsed 100 rushing yards in a game as a team, let alone allowing one particular player to pile up yardage. Dubuque’s Dwayne Allen had the best individual rushing performance against Whitewater in the teams’ season opener, finishing with 66 yards.
“The key premise of our defense is to minimize a team’s run game and see if we can force them into being one-dimensional,” Bullis said. “So that’s a strength area for us. And it (running the ball) is a strength are for them.
“It’s going to be a clash of the titans in the run game.”
Bullis said Eureka’s offensive concepts are very similar to those of Whitewater.
But due to Reasnover’s style of play, all aspects of UW’s defense will be tested.
“He doesn’t play by the rules,” Bullis said. “He’ll run an inside zone, and somebody will wrap him up in a hole, and he’ll spin out of it and the next thing you know he’s outside. ... He doesn’t go down easy. We’re going to have not just one guy wrapping him up. It takes multiple guys to get him to the ground.”
The winner of Saturday’s game in Whitewater faces the winner of Trine and St. Norbert in a second-round game.
No change in course
With the Warhawks back in the postseason after missing out last year, Bullis has reminded his players that just because it’s a playoff game, the goals do not change.
“The concept of playoffs can serve as a distraction for guys,” he said. “Don’t get worried about the concept of playoffs. It’s still a game, still 60 minutes, still the same rules, and our message stays the same.”
Henschler awarded again
UW-W senior defensive lineman Harry Henschler, a Janesville Craig High graduate, was named WIAC defensive player of the week this week.
Henschler had three tackles, including his seventh sack of the season, in a 49-21 victory at UW-Platteville on Saturday.
His performance helped the Warhawks hold Platteville to 25 rushing yards on 31 attempts.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse