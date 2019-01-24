It’s been a long year for Jackson Enz.

For the first time in his football career, the season extended into the month of January.

But we’re talking about more than just a length of a season. Enz, the former standout hurdler and quarterback at Walworth Big Foot High, battled back from a torn ACL and through a bout with mononucleosis.

There was light at the end of the tunnel, however. Enz rang in 2019 by winning a Football Championship Subdivision national championship with North Dakota State.

“It’s definitely been a learning experience,” Enz said this week in a phone interview. “Now I’ve got a year of experience under my belt. It was a long year, but not long in the sense of complaining that it was too long.”

Long in the sense that Enz packed a lot into it.

He was coming off a 2017 spring track and field season in which he won the state titles in the both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles when he entered his senior season returning as the starting quarterback of Big Foot’s football team.

Enz suffered the torn ACL midway through the year and had surgery in October 2017. He made it his goal to return to the track by spring 2018. Though doctors would not clear him to return to his hurdles events, Enz attempted to return in sprints.

“I had accepted everything that had happened but just wanted to do whatever I could do in track,” he said. “I just knew I wanted to do something.”

Enz gave it a go, but in the end his knee simply wasn’t quite ready for him to compete at an elite level.

It wasn’t long after graduation that he headed off to Fargo, North Dakota, to begin his college experience at North Dakota State.

The Bison were the reigning FCS national champion and winner of five of the last six national titles.

The Bison typically like incoming true freshman to redshirt, Enz said. And coming off the knee injury, he wasn’t surprised that taking a year off but retaining his full four years of eligibility became the plan.

“I had pretty much assumed I was redshirting the whole time,” said Enz, who plays safety for the Bison.

Then he got hit with another health battle.

In the middle of the season, Enz got sick. Doctors did tests and blood work but struggled to find a diagnosis. Eventually the told him he had mono.

Enz missed practice time and didn’t return until December.

“It was not fun,” he said. “I was just kind of taking it, you know. I knew at some point I was going to catch a break. It all kind of settled down eventually.”

He recovered in time to rejoin the Bison scout team as it trudged toward another FCS title game. North Dakota State, ranked No. 1 in the nation the entire season, trounced Montana State, Colgate and rival South Dakota State to reach the national championship game played Jan. 5 in Frisco, Texas.

There, the Bison built a 17-3 lead by midway through the second quarter against Eastern Washington. NDSU held on for a 38-24 victory.

The Bison had their seventh national title in eight years.

“It was a crazy experience,” Enz said. “We were the only students here at that time, because everyone else was home for Christmas break. We got a couple days off for Christmas, but then came back for practice and flew down to Frisco.

“It was an experience I’ll never forget. Obviously we’re trying to get back, but you’ve got to take what you can get.”

If the Bison are to return for another shot at an FCS title, they’ll have to do it with a new coach.

Chris Klieman accepted the head coach position at Kansas State in December, though he helped lead the Bison to the title before completely departing. North Dakota State promoted Matt Entz, who was the defensive coordinator, to be the head coach moving forward, and he has since filled out his staff after many of the Bison assistants followed Klieman to Kansas State.

“We all kind of new that they weren’t going to bring in someone who wasn’t ready for the job. They understood they had to bring in guys who were going to keep the culture and standard that we have,” Enz said.

Perhaps that will be the last twist in Enz’s roller coaster-like year. He’s hopeful that 2019 brings him a clean bill of health, with spring camp right around the corner.

“My first goal is just to get stronger and be 100 percent healthy,” he said. “That’s really it. Be healthy and get back out there.

“After seeing everything down there in Frisco, I can’t wait to get going after it again.”