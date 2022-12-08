Edgewood College in Madison has been a choice of many area high school graduates to continue their education while still playing competitive sports.
This year’s Eagles basketball teams keep that tradition going.
Both Edgewood teams have three area graduates on their rosters.
The Eagles women’s team has Evansville High grad Paige Banks, Janesville Craig grad Claudia Fieiras and Edgerton High product Kate Gunderson on its roster.
The Edgewood men’s team has Janesville Parker High grad Brady Biba, East Troy High’s Colin Terpstra and Beloit Turner High’s Jackson Carter on the team.
Banks, The Gazette’s Girls Basketball Player of the Year for the 2018-19 season, is the Eagles’ leading scorer with a 14.3-point average for the 1-6 squad. Banks, who did not play last season, scored a career-high 23 points earlier this season against UW-Oshkosh.
The 5-foot-10 junior guard/forward also averages 5.3 rebounds and two assists per game. As a freshman two seasons ago, Banks averaged 8.5 points and 4 rebounds a game. Paige scored 14 points and had 10 rebounds in the Eagles’ 69-57 loss to visiting UW-Whitewater on Nov. 22.
Fieiras is a 5-9 sophomore guard for the Eagles. She has averaged 2.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in nearly 12 minutes of action in Edgewood’s first seven games. As a freshman, Fieiras averaged 4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.
Gunderson is a 5-8 freshman guard who has averaged 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in five games.
Biba is a 6-4 junior forward on the men’s squad. Biba played a season-high 16 minutes Tuesday night in a 69-65 loss at Rockford College scoring six points and grabbing four rebounds.
Carter, a 6-4 junior forward, and Terpstra, a 6-4 freshman who grew up in Delavan, are reserves for the 1-6 Eagles, who have lost one game by a point, two by four points and one by five points.
Other college notes
- UW-Whitewater senior quarterback Evan Lewandowski has been named as one of 15 semifinalists for the Gagliardi Trophy—the NCAA Division III version of the Heisman Trophy. Lewandowski completed 200 of 318 pass attempts for 2,356 yards for 18 touchdowns in 11 games.
Justin Beaver is the only UW-Whitewater player to have won the Gagliardi. The running back out of Palmyra-Eagle High, earned the award in 2007 after also being nominated in 2005. Beaver was inducted into the UW-Whitewater Sports Hall of Fame in November.
Janesville Craig graduate Harry Henschler was nominated for the award in 2018 after his senior season at UW-Whitewater as a defensive lineman.
Edgerton High School graduate Reed Farrington earned second-team All-WIAC defensive team honors. The sophomore defensive lineman had 6 ½ tackles for losses and 3 ½ sacks and 20 total tackles for the Warhawks.