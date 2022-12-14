The University of Chicago outscored visiting UW-Whitewater 26-10 over the final 8½ minutes to pull out a 63-58 nonconference college women’s basketball victory Wednesday night in Chicago.
The Warhawks fell to 7-3. The host Maroons remained undefeated at 9-0.
Whitewater appeared set to put the first “L” on that perfect record, building a 13-point lead twice in the third quarter. The final time occurred after Lunden Alexander’s 3-pointer put the Warhawks up 45-32 with 49 seconds left in that period.
Chicago’s Sophia North answered with a 3-pointer just nine seconds later, but Whitewater took a 45-35 lead into the final 10 minutes.
Whitewater still led by nine points, 50-41, with 7:02 left, but the Maroons slowly cut into that margin. A 3-pointer by North made the score 52-49 with 4:58 left.
Two consecutive layups by North put Chicago ahead 53-52 with 2:37 left.
Ellie Gross made five of six free throws—her only points of the game—in the final 51 seconds to help the Maroons hold on.
Alexander, a 5-6 junior guard, led the Warhawks with 15 points. Kacie Carollo added 13 and Yssa Sto. Domingo added 10. The trio made 8 of 12 3-point shots, with Alexander hitting all three of hers and Sto. Domingo making both of her attempts.
Sto. Domingo led the team with seven rebounds.
North led UC with 26 points.
The Warhawks are off until Tuesday and Wednesday when they play in the UC Santa Cruz December Classic in Santa Cruz, California. The Warhawks play host UC Santa Cruz on Tuesday night and Minnesota Morris on Wednesday afternoon.