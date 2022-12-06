WHITEWATER—The UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team defeated visiting Lake Forest College 78-61 on Tuesday night in a game that carried more importance to the Warhawks than any other December nonconference game.
The Warhawks honored Derek Gray, their former teammate and classmate who died shockingly during a pickup game at a UW-Whitewater youth basketball camp in late July. Gray, a two-year member of the Warhawks, collapsed due what was later determined to be a heart blockage. He was 20.
A ceremony was held at halftime to honor Gray and his family, who attended the game in the packed Kachel Gymnasium. The memorial made for a red-eyed occasion for Coach Pat Miller, the players, staff and university officials.
“I spoke with his mom a number of times today,” Miller said. “It was an emotional day for all of us.”
A UW-Whitewater student prepared a tribute video that was shown at halftime, which Miller said was “awesome.”
The Warhawks never trailed during the game.
Devlin Barnstable led the Warhawks with 19 points and nine rebounds. Miles Barnstable added 15 points; Jameer Barker had 14 points and seven assists and Carter Capstran had 10 points.
“We had balanced scoring and did a pretty good job taking care of the ball,” Miller said. “We just kind of wore them down.”
The Warhawks (6-3) play host to Olivet College in a nonconference game at 1 p.m. Saturday.