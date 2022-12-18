The 4½-hour bus ride to play Greenville (Illinois) College proved to be worth it for the UW-Whitewater basketball team Saturday night.
The players arrived back home early Sunday morning with loftier offensive statistics.
All 14 players who made the trip scored in the Warhawks’ 124-90 nonconference win over Greenville.
The 124 points were the seventh-most scored in UW-Whitewater history. The Warhawks scored 100 points in the paint and had 40 assists, which is second most in school history.
Warhawk coach Pat Miller said Greenville plays much like Grinnell College—full-court pressing the entire game and playing up-tempo. The Panthers have given up an average of 131 points a game while posting a 1-9 record.
UW-Whitewater was ready to take advantage of that strategy.
“I was confident I could play a lot of guys,” Miller said. “They really try to be aggressive to the point if where you read it well, you just throw it over the top and have uncontested layups.”
Trevon Chislom led the Warhawks with 26 points, making 13 of 16 shots. Delvin Barnstable (14), Miles Barnstable (12), Earl Lewis (12) and Joey Berezowitz (10) also finished in double figures.
Berezowitz, the nephew of former UW-Whitewater football coach Bob Berezowitz and a freshman out of Burlington High School, added 12 assists, six rebounds and three steals in 18 minutes of playing time. His 12 assists are the 12th most in school history.
“He really gave us a big jump in the first half,” Miller said. “He did a better job than other people seeing the floor and getting the ball up the floor. He did a really good job breaking the pressure.”
The Warhawks are idle until they play in the River Falls Tournament on Dec. 29-30. Whitewater, 8-3 overall, plays St. Scholastica on Dec. 29 and Northland College on Dec. 30. Whitewater then resumes its Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference schedule at UW-Stevens Point on Jan. 4.
UW-WHITEWATER 124, GREENVILLE 90
UW-Whitewater (124)—Chislom, 13-0-26; D. Barnstable, 7-0-14; M. Barnstable, 4-4-12; Fisher, 3-2-9; Barker, 2-0-4; Lewis, 5-0-12; Berezowitz, 4-2-10; Capstran, 4-0-8; McCray, 3-0-6; Pytleski, 3-0-6; Verges, 2-2-6; Verges, 2-2-6; Hoytink, 2-0-4; Lambert, 2-0-5; Quast 1-0-2. Totals: 55-10-124.
Greenville (90)—J. Johnson, 9-1-20; K. Johnson, 4-1-10; Scott, 2-0-5; Alvarez, 1-2-5; Thomas, 6-0-14; Craig, 3-2-8; Green, 1-4-6; Crespo, 3-0-6; Lee, 2-0-4; Dickey, 0-3-3; Tuom, 0-3-3; Jordan, 1-0-2; Lee, 1-0-2; Calmese, 0-1-1; Pakak, 0-1-1; Bailey, 0-0-0. Totals: 33-18-90.
Halftime—Whitewater 59-36. 3-point goals—W 4 (Fisher, Lewis 2, Hoytink), G 6 (J. Johnson, K. Johnson, Scott, Alvarez, Thomas 2). Rebounds—W 48 (Fisher 7), Greenville 33 (J. Johnson 6). Assists—W 40 (Berezowitz 12), G 10 (Bailey 5). Free throws missed—W 7, G 7. Total fouls—W 19, G 23. Fouled out—Bailey.