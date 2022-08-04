JVG_220805_WARHAWKS01
Buy Now

UW-Whitewater head coach Kevin Bullis congratulates his team after a touchdown in the first half of their 2021 season opener at home against Carthage. Bullis and the Warhawks face a series a challenging opponents, including the defending NCAA Division III national champions from Mary Hardin-Baylor, to start the 2022 season.

 Anthony Wahl

WHITEWATER

The UW-Whitewater football team doesn’t have its first practice until a week from now, Aug. 11.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you