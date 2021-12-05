UW-Whitewater's Derek Gray

UW-Whitewater freshman Derek Gray, a Madison La Follette product, scored a career-best 30 points in a victory over UW-Stout at home on Saturday.

 Contributed/Dane Sheehan, UW-Whitewater athletics

WHITEWATER

Derek Gray poured in a career-best 30 points on Saturday to lead the hot-shooting UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team to a 92-76 victory over UW-Stout in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play.

The Warhawks (5-2 overall, 2-0 WIAC) made 30 of 61 field-goal attempts and shot 24-for-31 from the free-throw line. Whitewater’s defense forced 20 turnovers, which the offense turned into 23 points.

Gray, a freshman from Madison La Follette, shot 9-for-18 from the field and 10-for-11 from the line and added eight rebounds and three steals.

The Warhawks never trailed after a Gabe Malensek basket just 35 seconds into the game, using a 20-9 run to open a 31-21 lead with 7 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half.

Junior Jack Brahm added 18 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Warhawks, Malensek, a sophomore, totaled 16 points, five assists and three steals, and junior Breontae Hunt had 10 points and five rebounds.

For Stout (5-2, 1-1), Luke Geiger of Burlington scored 19 points, Lovell Williams 16 and Jon Ciriacks of East Troy added 14.

The Warhawks visit Lake Forest (Illinois) for a nonconference game at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

UW-WHITEWATER 92, UW-STOUT 76

UW-STOUT (5-2, 1-1)

Geiger 8-0-0 19, Williams 4 4-4 16, Ciriacks 4 5-6 14, Scott 5 0-1 10, Tinsley 1 4-4 6, Fox 3 1-2 7, Jungel 1 0-0 2, Smith 0 2-2 2, Noll 0 0-1 0. Totals 26 16-19 76.

UW-WHITEWATER (5-2, 2-0)

Gray 9 10-11 30, Brahm 7 2-4 18, Malensek 4 6-8 16, Hunt 4 1-2 10, Flaten-Moore 1 0-0 2, Capstran 2 3-4 7, Barker 2 2-2 7, Chislom 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 24-31 92.

Halftime—Whitewater 49, Stout 33. Field-goal percentage—Stout .413 (26-63), Whitewater .492 (30-61). 3-point goals—Stout 8-25 (Williams 4-7, Geiger 3-6, Ciriacks 1-4, Tinsley 0-6, Fox 0-1, Noll 0-1), Whitewater 8-18 (Gray 2-6, Brahm 2-3, Malensek 2-5, Hunt 1-1, Barker 1-2, Hoytink 0-1). Rebounds—Stout 16-23-39 (Ciriacks 8), Whitewater 11-23 34 (Gray 8, Brahm 6, Hunt 5). Total fouls—Stout 26, Whitewater 20. Fouled out—Tinsley. Assists—Stout 16 (Lovell 5), Whitewater 12 (Malensek 5). Turnovers—Stout 20, Whitewater 11 (Malensek 4, Hunt 4). Blocks—Stout 5 (Jungel 2), Whitewater 4 (Brahm 3). Steals—Stout 5 (Geiger 2), Whitewater 8 (Gray 3, Malensek 3).

