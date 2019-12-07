BELTON, Tex.

The UW-Whitewater defensive line made a stand and the rest of the team followed its lead.

The result was a berth in the NCAA Division III semifinal game next Saturday.

The line had two sacks and two hurries to stomp out a Mary Hardin-Baylor scoring threat at the end of the first half. The Warhawks took the second half kick and scored en route to a 26-7 victory over the defending champion Cru in a quarterfinal game at Belton, Texas, on Saturday.

The second-ranked Cru entered the game on a 27-game winning streak. Even though it trailed by three points, Mary Hardin-Baylor had just scored a touchdown, and Tevin Jones intercepted Max Meylor to put the Cru on the Warhawks 32 with 32 seconds left in the half.

With the Whitewater suddenly on the ropes, the Warhawks' Justin Hansen came through with a sack, and Jordan Brand closed the first half with another sack.

That turned out to be the Cru's last gasp.

After dominating time of possession in the first half, the Warhawks turned to their defense in the second 30 minutes. UWW senior safety Nate Tranel had an interception on the Warhawks 39-yard line, and Brand recovered a fumble on the Whitewater 23.

One year after losing to Mary Hardin-Baylor 31-14 in the semifinals and turning the ball over four times, the script had been flipped.

“Us coaches are really good at history,” UW-Whitewater coach Kevin Bullis said after the game. "You look back at a year ago, we gave the ball away four times. This time we were able to get the ball (two) times.

"I know that is a huge factor in this type of game—and any game—but when you have two really high caliber teams and you can take the football away, it’s a huge advantage.”

UW-Whitewater will advance to the semifinals for the third time in the Bullis era. The Warhawks will face St. John’s after the Johnnies knocked off top-seeded Wheaton, 34-33.

The loss last year to Mary Hardin-Baylor will provide incentive next week.

“I don’t think it will ever erase the feeling we had last year,” Tranel said. “It’s always in the back of our mind of all right, well, now we have another game. Yes, right now we’re going to celebrate and enjoy the night together. This is a huge accomplishment for us, but we’re never going to forget about that feeling from last year.

"We lost in the fourth round last year and we’re going into the fourth round this year," Tranel said. “It’s nice that we got this win, but we can’t forget about (the loss) because that’s what drives us every day.”

UW-Whitewater gave up just 140 yards of total offense to a Mary Hardin-Baylor team that entered the game averaging 413.3 yards and 50.5 points per game.

Jarrod Ware led the offense with 110 rushing on 14 carries and two touchdowns. Ware's signature run was a 23-yard gain. He was hit and momentarily stopped after five yards, but with the help of teammates pushing, he carried the pile an extra 18 yards to the 35-yard line.

With the Warhawks dominating the front line, Mary Hardin-Baylor pulled a safety down in an attempt to stop the running game.

Meylor countered by throwing to Ryan Wisniewski up the seam for a 36-yard gain to the UMHB 28-yard line.

Ware capped the 9-play, 85-yard drive with a five-yard touchdown run to give the Warhawks a 17-7 lead with 9:27 to go in the third quarter.

“We just came out with the mentality right away (to be more physical),” Ware said. “We just knew that right out of the gate, we were going to have to be the more physical team. They had a lot of speed out there and they’re very talented, but it’s going to come down to who is going to man up and be more physical.”

The Warhawks finished the game with 57 carries for 239 yards. Meylor completed 10 of his 12 passes for 119 yards. He threw one interception and the other incompletion was intentionally thrown away as he was spun to the turf. Wisniewski had five catches for 72 yards.

Junior Alex Peete carried the ball 11 times for 52 yards in the opening drive, which the Warhawks settled for a 19-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead with 2:22 to go in the first quarter. The drive chewed up 9:21.

“That first quarter, I was giddy like a little kid,” Bullis said. “I don’t think our defense was on the field for more than four minutes in the first quarter. That, to me, was huge.”

UW-WHITEWATER 26, MARY HARDIN-BAYLOR 7

Warhawks 3 7 7 9 — 26

Crusaders 0 7 0 0 — 7

Scoring plays

First quarter

UW-W — FG Gasienica 19

Second quarter

UW-W — Ware 2 run (Gasienica kick)

UMHB — Reed 6 pass Hammack (Avila kick)

Third quarter

UW-W — Ware 5 run (Gasienica kick)

Fourth quarter

UW-W — FG Gasienica 42

UW-W — Meylor 1 run (Gasienica kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — UW-W 22, UMHB 11. Rushes (att.-yds.) — UW-W 57-239, UMHB 13-37 (sacks 5 for -40). Passing yards — UW-W 119, UMHB 143. Passes (comp.-att.-int.) — UW-W 10-12-1, UMHB 16-28-1. Fumbles-lost — UW-W 0-0, UMHB 1-1. Penalties-yards — UW-W 3-25, UMHB 4-30.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — UW-W Ware 14-110; UMHB Duncan 11-35. Passing — UW-W Meylor 10-12-119-1; UMHB Duncan 11-35. Receiving — UW-W Wisniewski 5-72, UMHB 6-70.