WHITEWATER—With three returning starters coming back from a NCAA Division III runner-up finish and a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship, the UW-Whitewater women’s team will be a weekly target of conference foes this season.
“Hunting season” begins Wednesday night when the Warhawks travel to undefeated La Crosse in the conference opener.
Coach Keri Carollo’s Warhawks squad suffered its first loss of the season Saturday afternoon when visiting Calvin (Michigan) College used a late 14-6 run to grab a 66-64 nonconference win.
The Warhawks won their first five nonconference games and look to be set up to defend their WIAC title.
That is what the conference coaches and sports information directors anticipate after making Whitewater the favorites in their preseason poll.
Carollo understands what that means.
“It is an honor to be selected as a favorite to win the conference, and we know it is just that, an honor,” Carollo said. “We have to prove ourselves each night with our toughness and resilient effort.”
Eau Claire, Stout, Oshkosh and La Crosse rounded out the top five in the poll.
The Warhawks return Aleah Grundahl, the co-WIAC Player of the Year; Kacie Carollo, an All-WIAC honorable mention selection as a freshman last season; and senior guard Yssa Sto. Domingo, who joined Grundahl on the All-WIAC defensive team last year.
Carollo led the Warhawks in scoring in their six nonconference games, averaging 15.3 points a game, which is the second-highest average in the conference. The 5-foot-9 guard also leads the team in rebounds with 49 for an 8.2 average.
Grundahl, a 6-foot senior, is averaging 14 points and 5.5 rebounds a game. She also has 15 steals, which are just two behind team leading Sto. Domingo who has 17.
The Eagles are 8-0 and feature balanced scoring. No La Crosse player is averaging in double figures, but there are six players who average between 8.4 and 7.1 points a game.
Kyah Steiner leads La Crosse in rebounding with an 8.1 average.
“La Crosse is off to a great start with six seniors,” Coach Carollo said. “They have size, length and are a veteran group.”
The Warhawks swept both regular-season games against La Crosse last season.
The Warhawks open their WIAC home schedule at 3 p.m. Saturday against River Falls, which has a 5-1 nonconference record.
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.