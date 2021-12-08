LAKE FOREST, Ill.
Gage Malensek’s outstanding performance carried Pat Miller to his 400th victory as UW-Whitewater’s men’s basketball coach Wednesday night.
The sophomore guard shot 6-for-6 from 3-point range and totaled 21 points and seven assists to lead the Warhawks past Lake Forest College, 91-58, in a nonconference game.
Whitewater (6-2 overall) shot 58.1% from the floor and held Lake Forest to 29.6% shooting in the second half to blow open a 49-38 halftime lead. The Warhawks opened the second half with an 11-2 scoring run.
Miller, a Janesville Craig product, became the third coach in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference history to reach the 400-victory mark, doing so in his 550th game. Miller, in his 21st season at Whitewater, has led the Warhawks to two NCAA Division III championships during his tenure.
Miller’s .727 winning percentage ranks fifth in WIAC history among coaches with 200 or more victories. Entering the season, his winning percentage ranked among the top 10 in NCAA Division III and among the top 30 in all NCAA divisions. He is the 35th active coach to reach 400 victories.
Malensek made seven of nine shots overall, junior forward Jack Brahm added 17 points and five rebounds and freshman forward Carter Capstran totaled 14 points, six rebounds and two assists. Sophomore Elijah Lambert added 11 points and five rebounds.
Johnny Roeser led Lake Forest (3-8) with 13 points and nine rebounds.
UW-WHITEWATER (6-2)
Malensek 7-9 1-1 21, Brahm 7-10 2-2 17, Capstran 7-7 0-0 14, Lambert 5-11 0-0 11, Hunt 3-6 2-2 8, Gray 3-8 0-0 6, JT Hoytink 1-1 2-2 5, Barker 1-3 2-2 4, Chislom 1-4 0-0 3, Flaten-Moore 1-1 0-0 2, Umnus 0-1 0-0 0, Pytleski 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-62 9-9 91.
LAKE FOREST (3-8)
Roeser 6-11 0-0 13, Espinosa 4-12 2-2 10, Ronzio 2-7 3-4 9, Knight 3-6 2-2 8, Opichenski 4-5 0-0 8, Siegien 2-3 0-0 4, Michaud 1-3 0-0 2, Kozarits 1-1 0-0 2, Ekmekjian 0-1 2-2 2, Tynes 0-1 0-0 0, Foster 0-4 0-1 0. Totals 23-55 9-11 58.
Halftime—Whitewater 49, Lake Forest 38. 3-point goals—Whitewater 10-22 (Malensek 6-6, Brahm 1-1, Lambert 1-2, Chislom 1-4, Hunt 0-1, Gray 0-3, Barker 0-2, Umnus 0-1, Pytleski 0-1), Lake Forest 3-14 (Ronzio 2-6, Roeser 1-2, Espinosa 0-2, Foster 0-2, Siegien 0-1, Tynes 0-1). Total fouls—Whitewater 12, Lake Forest 11. Rebounds—Whitewater 7-26-33 (Capstran 6, Brahm 5, Lambert 5, Gray 5), Lake Forest 7-19-26 (Roeser 9, Opichenski 5). Assists—Whitewater 14 (Malensek 7), Lake Forest 8 (Espinosa 3). Steals—Whitewater 3, Lake Forest 2. Blocks—Whitewater 1, Lake Forest 2.