Keeanu Benton joined the club on Tuesday.
It’s a large club this season: the group of University of Wisconsin defenders who earned all-Big Ten Conference mention on the coaches’ honors list announced Tuesday.
All 11 of the Badgers’ defensive starters earned some sort of all-Big Ten honor, including linebacker of the year Leo Chenal and first-team linebacker Jack Sanborn.
Benton, a 6-foot-4, 317-pound junior nose tackle from Janesville Craig, earned second-team All-Big Ten honors for the 8-4 Badgers.
“It feels good, and I’m proud of myself, but I know there’s still a lot of work to be done,” Benton said Tuesday. “For me, it’s important to stay humble and not get a big head.”
Each Badger’s honor was hard-earned. Wisconsin (8-4) ended the regular season ranked second nationally in total defense, giving up 2,889 yards on 692 plays for scrimmage, for an average of 240.8 yards per game. Only Georgia ranked better, giving up 230.8 yards per game.
Wisconsin also ranked sixth in the nation in scoring defense, allowing 16.4 points per game, and forced 23 turnovers.
In the Badgers’ 12 games, Benton helped the Badgers control the made 10 solo tackles and 14 assists, with five tackles for 17 yards lost and 2½ sacks for 13 yards lost. He also broke up two passes, posted four quarterback hurries and recovered two fumbles.
The Craig product expressed pride in the progress he and his teammates made over the season—and their years at Wisconsin under defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.
“The main thing (point of improvement) was my consistency all season,” Benton said. “My first two years, I’d have a couple of good games but then I’d have a game where I felt like I didn’t make an impact. This year I felt like I was consistent in my play every game.
“And the other thing was my leadership, the role I played on the defense,” Benton added. “Knowing my teammates had my back, and the fact that we trusted each other and coach Leonhard’s game plan, is what made our defense so great.
“We always knew we could get the job done.”
Benton believes his collegiate career is on track for whatever the future might bring—including the outside possibility that he might opt to leave Wisconsin to take an early shot at the NFL.
“I’m still thinking about it. School is going great right now, and I’m on track to get my degree in life sciences communications,” Benton said. “Right now, I’m just worried about our bowl game and hoping we play somewhere where it’s hot.”
Chenal finished second in the Big Ten with an average of 10.6 tackles per game. He totaled 106 stops despite missing the first two games of the season, and led the league in tackles for loss with 1.7 per game. He also finished fourth in sacks (0.7 per game).
Sanborn tied for fifth in the league in tackles for loss with 1.21 per game and ranked 14th in the league in tackles with 7.3 per game.
Benton was the Badgers’ only second-team pick. Making the third team were defensive lineman Matt Henningsen and defensive back Caesar Williams.
Those earning honorable mention were Noah Burks, Nick Herbig, Faion Hicks, Isiah Mullins, Scott Nelson and Collin Wilder.
Henningsen also was the Badgers’ nominee for the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.
Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson was named the Big Ten defensive player of the year and Michigan State's Mel Tucker—a former Wisconsin player in his second year with the Spartans—was named coach of the year.
Hutchinson leads the conference and ranks third nationally with 13 sacks, including three in the Wolverines’ victory over Ohio State last week.
Tucker has led the Spartans to a 10-2 record in his second year, including a win over rival Michigan, after they went 2-5 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
Offensive honorees will be announced by the league Wednesday. The Associated Press will announce its separate Big Ten awards list next week.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
2021 COACHES ALL-CONFERENCE
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive linemen—Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan; Haskell Garrett, Ohio State; Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State; George Karlaftis, Purdue.
Linebackers—Leo Chenal, Wisconsin; Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin; David Ojabo, Michigan.
Defensive backs—Dane Belton, Iowa; Riley Moss, Iowa; Dax Hill, Michigan; Jaquan Brisker, Penn State.
FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker—Jake Moody, Michigan
Punters—Jordan Stout, Penn State; Adam Korsak, Rutgers.
Return specialist—Charlie Jones, Iowa
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive linemen—Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin; Zach VanValkenburg, Iowa; Jacub Panasiuk, Michigan State; Tyreke Smith, Ohio State; PJ Mustipher, Penn State.
Linebackers—Micah McFadden, Indiana; JoJo Domann, Nebraska; Ellis Brooks, Penn State.
Defensive backs—Kerby Joseph, Illinois; Matt Hankins, Iowa; Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska; Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State.
SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker—Caleb Shudak, Iowa; Noah Ruggles, Ohio State.
Punters—Bryce Barringer, Michigan State.
Return specialist—Jayden Reed, Michigan State.
THIRD TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive linemen—Matt Henningsen, Wisconsin; Sam Okuayinonu, Maryland; Boye Mafe, Minnesota; Zach Harrison, Ohio State.
Linebackers—Jack Campbell, Iowa; Chris Bergin, Northwestern; Brandon Smith, Penn State.
Defensive backs—Caesar Williams, Wisconsin; Denzel Burke, Ohio State; Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State; Joey Porter Jr., Penn State.
THIRD TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker—James McCourt, Illinois.
Punter—Blake Hayes, Illinois.
Return specialists—AJ Henning, Michigan; Jahan Dotson, Penn State.
HONORABLE MENTION DEFENSE
Wisconsin—Noah Burks, Nick Herbig, Faion Hicks, Isiah Mullens, Scott Nelson, Collin Wilder. Illinois—Sydney Brown, Owen Carney. Iowa—Jack Koerner, Noah Shannon. Maryland—Jakorian Bennett, Ami Finau. Michigan—Chris Hinton, Josh Ross, Mazi Smith, D.J. Turner. Michigan State—Quavaris Crouch, Xavier Henderson, Jacob Slade. Minnesota—Esezi Otomewo, Mariano Sori-Marin. Nebraska—Damion Daniels, Marquel Dismuke, Luke Reimer, Ben Stille, Deontai Williams. Northwestern—Adetomiwa Adebawore, A.J. Hampton, Brandon Joseph, Cameron Mitchell. Ohio State—Sevyn Banks, Cam Brown, Antwuan Jackson. Penn State—Tariq Castro-Fields, Jesse Luketa. Purdue—Jaylan Alexander, Cam Allen, Branson Deen, Jalen Graham, Dedrick Mackey. Rutgers—Olakunle Fatukasi, Julius Turner.
HONORABLE MENTION SPECIAL TEAMS
Iowa—Tory Taylor. Michigan—Brad Robbins. Ohio State—Emeka Egbuka. Purdue—Mitchell Fineran.
2021 INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year: Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year (coaches’ vote): Mel Tucker, Michigan State
Dave McClain Coach of the Year (media vote): Mel Tucker, Michigan State
Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award: Malcolm Jenkins, Ohio State
Ford-Kinnick Leadership Award: Pat Richter, Wisconsin
Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year: Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year: Leo Chenal, Wisconsin
Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year: Riley Moss, Iowa
Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year: Jake Moody, Michigan
Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year: Jordan Stout, Penn State
Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year: Charlie Jones, Iowa
SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD NOMINEES
Matt Henningsen, Wisconsin; Tony Adams, Illinois; Thomas Allen, Indiana; Zach VanValkenburg, Iowa; Anthony Pecorella, Maryland; Andrew Vastardis, Michigan; Connor Heyward, Michigan State; Tanner Morgan, Minnesota; Levi Falck, Nebraska; Joe Spivak, Northwestern; Marcus Williamson, Ohio State; Sean Clifford, Penn State; Payne Durham, Purdue; Noah Vedral, Rutgers.