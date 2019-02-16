Janesville Craig High graduate Riley Jensen played a major role in getting the UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team into the WIAC Tournament on Saturday afternoon.
The junior hit 7 of 8 shots and finished with 16 points, and added six rebounds and two block shots as the Warhawks hung on to defeat visiting UW-River Falls 77-74 at Kachel Gymnasium.
The victory earned the Warhawks the sixth and final seed in this week’s conference tournament over the Falcons.
Whitewater (17-8 overall, 6-8 in the WIAC) will play at No. 3-seed Platteville in a quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The Warhawks defeated the Pioneers twice this season. Whitewater won on the Pioneers’ court 88-80 on Jan. 23, and beat Platteville 58-49 at Kachel Gymnasium on Wednesday night.
Saturday, Whitewater built a 46-32 halftime lead.
River Falls battled back to within two, when Jensen responded with eight straight points to put the Warhawks ahead 70-60. Senior David Sachs hit six of eight free throws down the stretch to keep Whitewater ahead. A desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer by the Falcons bounced off the backboard.
Senior guards Andre Brown and Melvin Brown Jr. each scored a team-high 19 points.
WHITEWATER 77, RIVER FALLS 74
River Falls (74)—Jackson, 6-16 6-7 18; Heidecker, 8-11 2-3 18; Stensgard, 5-9 0-0 12; Ingersoll, 3-8 5-6 12; Ohde, 1-2 4-4 6; Keller, 2-3 0-0 6; Hanson, 0-3 2-2 2; Macho Jr., 0-3 0-0 0; Phillips, 0-0 0-0 0; Greenlee, 0-2 0-0 0; Seifert, 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 25-59 19-22 74.
Whitewater (77)—Brown, 8-13 3-4 19; Brown Jr., 8-15 1-2 19; Jensen, 7-8 2-3 16; Sachs, 0-2 6-8 6; Rongstad, 2-3 1-2 6; Pfeifer, 2-7 1-2 5; Menke, 1-3 1-2 4; Grintjes, 1-2 0-0 2; Brahm, 0-0 0-0 0; Bressler, 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 29-55 15-23 77.
River Falls 32 42—74
Whitewater 46 31—77
Three-point goals—River Falls 5-19 (Stensgard 2-4; Keller 2-3; Ingersoll 1-5; Hanson 0-3; Macho, Jr. 0-1; Seifert 0-2; Jackson 0-1), Whitewater 4-17 (Brown Jr., 2-5; Rongstad, 1-2; Menke, 1-3; Pfeifer, 0-4; Sachs, 0-1; Brown, 0-2). Rebounds—River Falls 29 (Heidecker 8), Whitewater 29 (Jensen, 6). Assists—River Falls 14 (Stensgard 7), Whitewater 14 (Pfeifer, 5). Total fouls—River Falls 20, Whitewater 16
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse