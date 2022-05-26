For the first time since 2019, postseason baseball is back in the Big Ten Conference.
The top eight teams began play Wednesday in a double-elimination conference tournament in Omaha, Nebraska.
And for the 31st consecutive year, the University of Wisconsin will not be a part of it.
In 1991, Wisconsin dropped its baseball program to chip away at a $1.9 million debt in the athletic department. The Badgers went 6-22 in their final season and hadn’t won a Big Ten title in 41 years. So at that time, the move seemed to make sense.
Now, the decision to keep baseball off the menu of UW sports offerings makes no sense at all.
Baseball is thriving in the state. The Milwaukee Brewers have reached the postseason the last four seasons, making American Family Field a destination spot for thousands of the state’s baseball-starved fans.
And if you don’t think a college town such as Madison would support a baseball team, look no further than the Madison Mallards. The Mallards play in the Northwoods League, which features amateur college players playing summer ball during their off-season.
With all home games at the renovated Warner Park, the Mallards routinely lead the nation in attendance among collegiate summer baseball teams, averaging over 6,308 fans per game in 2017 and 6,249 in 2018.
So what’s the hang-up at the University of Wisconsin, and why isn’t baseball back? You can thank Barry Alvarez.
The former UW athletic director, among other things, chose to invest $130 million into renovations of Camp Randall Stadium instead of looking into the possibility of revamping the baseball program. A fraction of that money could have been used to bring the baseball program back, possibly even funding a new campus baseball stadium.
Instead, Wisconsin remains the only Big Ten school without a baseball program.
Jeff Block, the head coach of UW’s club baseball team, even spearheaded a petition drive to bring baseball back to his alma mater. The drive drew nearly 10,000 signatures.
Alvarez said thanks, but no thanks. My guess is Alvarez’s ego got the best of him, knowing that bringing the baseball program back would not equate to instant success and that it would take years for the Badgers to be competitive.
Or as Senior Associate Athletic Director Justin Doherty stated at the time the petition was created, “Our goal currently is to remain as competitive as we can in the sports we currently sponsor.”
Back in 1991, UW’s athletics program was floundering. Now, it’s thriving. Football, men’s basketball, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s hockey each rank or have ranked in the top 10 in national attendance.
The funds in UW’s coffers are abundant despite two years of COVID-19. Certainly there is enough to bring the baseball program back.
A strong alumni base—and the backing of what would surely be several area private donors—could bring a state-of-the-art on-campus stadium into the mix, with games played at Warner Park until then.
Look at what the Goodman brothers did for UW’s softball program. The Badgers play their home games at Goodman Diamond Field, considered to be one of the top complexes in the country.
And what impact has Goodman Diamond had on the softball program?
Wisconsin made its sixth trip to the NCAA tournament under coach Yvette Healy this season and have advanced to the regional final in four of their last five NCAA appearances.
This year’s softball team had nine players from the state on the roster, including Westosha Central graduate Kayla Konwent, who was a first-team, all-American choice and is considered the program’s all-time greatest player.
If the UW can find that many talented softball players from the state, it can certainly find them in baseball, as well.
With Alvarez stepping down, maybe new AD Chris McIntosh will have a change of heart and rethink bringing baseball back?
Unfortunately, I think Alvarez still has a stranglehold on the whole matter despite no longer being on staff at the UW. After all, he hand-picked McIntosh to succeed him.