WHITEWATER — Jace Rindahl, UW-Whitewater’s new football coach, said Thursday during an introductory news conference at the Berezowitz Student Athletic Center that he has been preparing for years to be a head football coach.

The university where he played and coached as an assistant gave him that chance Monday when the school announced his hire as the 22nd head coach in program history.

JVG_230210_RINDAHL04.jpg
Buy Now

Jace Rindahl speaks during a news conference Thursday after UW-Whitewater’s formal announcement that Rindahl is the next head coach of the Warhawk football program.
JVG_230210_RINDAHL05.jpg
Buy Now

Jace Rindahl speaks during a news conference Thursday after UW-Whitewater’s formal announcement that Rindahl is the next head coach of the Warhawk football program.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you