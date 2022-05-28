UW-Whitewater and UW-Stevens Point played six baseball games against each other this season.
Each won three.
The Pointers won the most important two.
Stevens Point (40-8) earned a berth in the NCAA Division III World Series with an 11-7 victory over the Warhawks at Prucha Field at James B. Miller Stadium on Saturday.
The Pointers opened the best 2-of-3 Super Regional with a 10-9 victory Friday.
Disappointment was the emotion that ran through the Warhawks, who won the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular-season championship and finished 36-11.
“It’s a disappointing day,” Warhawks coach John Vodenlich said. “We’ve been disappointed a lot this time of year.
“The positive is we’re in this situation lot, but that didn’t help us today.”
Both teams had 15 hits, but the Pointers had a bit more power on the windy day. Stevens Point designated hitter Lucas Luedtke hit three homers. Shortstop Logan Matson had the decisive shot, a grand slam in the eighth, that put the visitors ahead 11-6.
Matt Korman finished his five-year career with a pair of homers for the Warhawks. In Whitewater’s six NCAA tournament games, the third baseman wen 14 of 26 (.539) including four homers, two doubles and a triple. He drove in 13 and scored nine runs.
“I was seeing pitches up in the zone, taking a pretty good swing at them and doing a little bit of damage,” Korman said.
Just as in Friday’s opener when the Warhawks rallied from a 9-2 deficit and tied the game in the top of the ninth with three runs, Whitewater made the Pointers squirm until the end.
Whitewater scored once in the bottom of the eighth and had the bases loaded with two outs in the ninth.
“I’d like to say I was calm, but I was not,” Stevens Point coach Nat Richter said.
But a strikeout ended the game and the Warhawks’ season.
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.