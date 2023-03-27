WHITEWATER — If the UW-Whitewater baseball team forgot what Wisconsin weather was like after spending last week in Pensacola, Florida, one glance at Prucha Field at James B. Miller Stadium on Saturday morning was a stark reminder.
“We probably got 8 to 10 inches,” Warhawks coach John Vodenlich said of the overnight snowstorm that hit the area.
The snowfall forced the postponement of this past weekend’s opening pair of Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference doubleheaders at home against UW-Eau Claire. The four games were moved to Tuesday and Wednesday.
While Wisconsin weather in late March and early April varies, the quality of UW-Whitewater baseball team has been consistently successful. That is the case again this season for Vodenlich’s squad. The Warhawks just completed their spring break trip in Florida with a 7-2 record.
Vodenlich is starting his 20th season as head coach. After going 40-7 and 36-11 the past two seasons, Vodenlich’s career record at UW-Whitewater is 660-206-1. His teams have gone 341-88-1 in WIAC play with 14 WIAC titles, six NCAA Division III World Series appearances and two national championships.
This year’s squad is expected to carry on the winning tradition.
“We should be pretty good,” Vodenlich said. “We have depth in all areas. We’re not perfect yet, but I like the direction we’re going.”
The Warhawks feature a potent offensive lineup led by senior Sam Vomhof. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound second baseman hit .379 with 64 hits, including 13 doubles and four homers; drove in 32 runs; and had an on-base percentage of .447 last season. He is a two-year first-team All-WIAC selection.
Two All-WIAC honorable mention selections join Vomhof in the lineup. Junior right fielder Jacob DeMeyer batted .324 with 61 hits, including 12 doubles and five homers, and drove in 46 runs. Senior first baseman Nick Paget hit .346 with 62 hits, including 11 doubles, five triples and four homers.
DeMeyer hit .600 with two homers, three doubles and 12 RBI during the spring trip.
Other returning starters include junior shortstop Bennett Frazer (.344, 31 runs, 15 stolen bases) and sophomore center fielder Matt Scolan, who will lead off after hitting .343 with 61 hits, scoring 53 runs and driving in 45 with 13 doubles, two triples and seven homers.
Junior Donovan Brandl, a 215-pound first baseman/pitcher returns after missing most of last season with an injury.
Junior outfielder Gabe O’Brien transferred to Whitewater from Madison College and will start. O’Brien hit .455 with 10 hits, 10 RBI and six runs scored in the nine games in Florida.
“I can’t tell you everyone had a great trip,” Vodenlich said of the team’s hitters. “Some of those guys are still trying to find their rhythm.”
Pitching staff has question marks
The Warhawks’ biggest question mark going into the WIAC portion of the season is pitching.
The team lost four of its top five pitchers from last year’s team—Westin Muir, Cam Anfang, Kade Lancour and Hayden Fox. That quartet accounted for 26 of the team’s 36 victories, 43 of its 47 starts and 267 of its 408 innings pitched.
The lone returning pitcher of note is Cade Berendt. The 6-1 junior southpaw went 7-1 in 25 appearances—just four starts—with a 3.79 ERA. Berendt struck out 75 and walked just 14 hitters in 59 1/3 innings.
“Both Berendt and Joey Pettit stepped up nicely,” Vodenlich said. “Then we have a number of guys who showed they are capable. We probably had 10 guys who threw really well.”
If the weather cooperates, Vodenlich is confident the doubleheader against the Blugolds on Tuesday will go off as planned with a 1 p.m. start. The doubleheader Wednesday is set to start at noon.
Janesville connections
Two Janesville Craig High graduates are part of the Warhawks baseball program, but only one will see game action this season.
Eric Hughes is a junior outfielder on the team. The 6-1 Hughes has started eight games in his first two seasons at Whitewater and has been used as a pinch runner. Hughes is coming back from an injury and had only two at-bats in two games during the spring trip.
“He is definitely in the mix as a pinch runner and pinch hitter,” Vodenlich said.
Jack Ryan is a freshman pitcher on the team but is being redshirted this season, Vodenlich said.